Chilly start across Aotearoa but clear skies ahead

Fine weather is the order of the day for most areas heading into Thursday and Friday, though clear but cold nights are the payoff for the fine weather.

Extra layers will be needed around the country with the arrival of clear but cold mornings.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said that despite it not being the coldest morning recorded so far, the chill would definitely have been felt.

In the South Island Twizel reached as low as -1.6C and North Canterbury town Culverden just -1.4C. Christchurch was just below 0C.

“Coming into winter this is to be expected and there will have been some frost in these areas,” O’Connor said.

READ MORE:

* Book-stealing baboons and massages for dogs: Meet NZ's Mother Theresa for animals

* Abbey Caves school finds fault with every pane of glass at new $50m campus, principal insists school is safe

* NZ’s gas problem: Phasing out natural gas in homes demands affordable alternatives first



In the North Island the coldest temperatures recorded were Waiouru -1C, Masterton 0.3C and Taupo 0.6C.

Auckland woke up to 7C on Thursday morning and Wellington city hit just 6C.

Stuff Chilly start to Thursday morning for the country but there is fine weather ahead.

O’Connor said that due to no clouds covering the country overnight, no heat was being trapped in and the cooler temperatures could be felt.

For the rest of Thursday the crisp frosty air should drop off and there will be warmer temperatures throughout New Zealand.

The country is looking to be a “regular May day” as Christchurch reaches around 15C, Wellington 15C and Auckland 17C.

Some rain is forecast for the West Coast of the South Island, particularly around the glaciers and O’Connor said as the day continues the rain will become heavier in some areas.

A few showers could also be seen in Gisborne on Thursday.

The rest of the country will be fine with some warmer temperatures particularly in Northland.

As of Thursday morning the highest temperature will be the upper North Island and could reach close to 20C.

O’Connor said that as the weekend nears it looks to be warm temperatures across the country.

“It’s definitely not summer, but it will be noticeably warmer overnight for the country on the weekend.”