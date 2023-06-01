Winter outlook: A warm start, but there is more rain on the way

Niwa climate scientists are forecasting above average winter temperatures for much of the country as marine heatwave conditions continue.

This comes after Niwa calculated that 2022 was the warmest year on record in New Zealand, beating the previous record set in 2021.

Here’s a look at Niwa’s weather outlook for the winter season:

Warm start to winter

Winter temperatures are not expected to dip sharply below average, thanks to continuing marine heatwave conditions in coastal waters.

Coastal sea temperatures reached “anomalously warm” levels during May, with marine heatwave conditions occurring around the South Island and lower North Island towards the end of the month.

With coastal sea surface temperatures ranging from 0.4C to 1.5C above average in May, the start of winter is likely to see warmer air temperatures “taking the sting out of the cold”.

However, a likely increase in southerly winds coming from the Tasman Sea could also lead to a colder winter than in previous years.

Winter temperatures are likely to be above average in the west of the North Island, and the north and western parts of the South Island.

Meanwhile, temperatures are equally likely to be near or above average across the rest of the country over winter.

Niwa climate scientists say their winter temperature outlook is forecast at a medium-to-high level of confidence.

NIWA/Supplied Niwa climate scientists say rainfall will be above average or average for much of the country this winter.

El Niño developing

The El Niño weather phenomenon is expected to continue developing over winter, bringing the potential for a “strong” weather event to develop by spring.

Niwa scientists said key indicators pointed to a transition to El Niño by late winter or early spring.

While oceanic and atmospheric conditions trended closer to El Niño thresholds in May, warmer than average sea temperatures in the western Pacific were expected to fuel the likelihood of heavy rainfall, snow and strong winds in and around New Zealand through the month June.

“El Niño like patterns may develop during July and/or August, allowing for periods of time with less rain, particularly in the north and east of both islands,” Niwa said.

East coast set for wet June

Both the North and South Islands are expected to see near normal or above normal rainfall levels this winter, with June looking particularly wet for the east coasts of both island.

For winter as a whole, rainfall is most likely to be near average in the west of the North Island and north and west of the South Island.

In the east of both islands, rainfall is likely to be near or above average, with June looking particularly wet.

Meanwhile, higher than normal air pressure developing in the Tasman Sea in July and/or August is expected to cause an increase in southwesterly quarter winds, resulting in periods of below normal rainfall particularly in the northern and eastern regions.

Niwa climate scientists said their winter temperature outlook was forecast at a low-to-medium level of confidence.