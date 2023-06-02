Weather: front moving up the country to bring rain, winds and colder temperatures

A round of thunderstorms, rain and wind will blast into Friday, before finer - but colder - weather takes us into the weekend.

A front moving onto the west coast of the South Island will bring thunderstorms and showers before heading north throughout Friday.

The island is expected to see a defined split from east to west on Friday, with the West Coast bearing the brunt of an oncoming weather front.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the West Coast and the main divide would see widespread showers as well as thunderstorms all along the coast.

“Thunderstorms are fairly likely all along that whole West Coast, it will also be showery about the far south coast that Southland Clutha coast with the odd thunderstorm possible there,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Average salary hits record $68,316 despite threat of recession, Trade Me data shows

* Severe weather watch issued for parts of the South Island

* Snow, thunderstorms and heavy rain for the South Island as summer storms continue



Meanwhile, the rest of the South Island is expected to see a fairly fine day, although there are a few weather warnings in place.

Canterbury and the entire east coast are expected to escape rain and showers with a clear day forecast for Friday.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Lindis Pass and the Crown Range Road until 8am and 9am respectively on Friday. A road snowfall warning is also in place for Arthur’s Pass until midday.

Canterbury high country is under a strong wind watch until midday Friday with north westerlies reaching severe gale in exposed areas.

Inland Marlborough and the Sounds is also under a strong wind watch until 9am Friday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A weather front is set to move up the country on Friday bringing periods of “enhanced showers”. (File photo)

Pyselman said the North Island would follow a similar pattern to that of the South, with a westerly regime bringing showers to northern and western areas.

The front which hit Fiordland on Thursday night was expected to move up the country and onto the North Island early on Friday morning, he said.

“There will be a period of enhanced showers or rain as that front moves through, but it’s all quite mobile and moving quite quickly.”

Showers are expected to clear away from lower North Island as the front moves North, becoming fine for Wairarapa and Wellington.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington, and Wairarapa about and south of Featherston on Friday morning, this is forecast to lapse at 9am.

Eastern areas of the North Island escape the worst of the weather moving up the country, with Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne expected to see a fine day aside from occasional afternoon showers.

Bay of Plenty will see isolated showers turn heavy in afternoon before the weather clears in the evening.

In Northland and Auckland, cloudy periods and a few showers are expected to turn to rain in the afternoon, potentially heavy in some areas.

‘Wait and see’ for long weekend

After an oddly warm start to winter, temperatures were set to return to expected levels over the coming days and into King’s Birthday weekend, Pyselman said.

“We’ve had a lot of places on Thursday in the high teens and even a few into their twenties, for the first day of winter that’s well above average.

“As we move into the next few days, it looks like it sort of cools down a little bit and goes back to about average for this time of year so we lose a few degrees.”

Many areas of the country would see temperatures peak in the mid-teens, while further south some places might not break into double digits, Pysleman said.

MetService meteorologist Mark Todd said a low may be developing off the coast of New Zealand over the long weekend, which made it difficult to predict conditions.

“As the weekend progresses, it’s probably going to be quite unsettled in many areas with a good chance of rain and windy conditions for many places, but I think it’s a case of wait and see,” Todd said.

Forecasters would be better equipped to make an accurate prediction later on Friday, he said.