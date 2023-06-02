Thunderstorm and heavy rain causes slips and surface flooding in Greymouth

A round of thunderstorms, rain and wind will blast into Friday, before finer - but colder - weather takes us into the weekend.

A slip on a hill overlooking Greymouth has left residents cut off overnight after an intense burst of rain.

Greymouth saw 37mm of rain fall in one hour between 8pm and 9pm Thursday, and 8000 lightning strikes throughout the day, according to MetService.

The Grey District Council said the slip on Milton Rd at Arnott Heights appeared to be “quite substantial” and the road was closed due to debris about 9pm.

“Emergency services and our contractors are at the site assessing the situation and putting safety measures in place,” it said.

In a social media post, a resident said that the slip containing rocks, vegetation and sloppy mud, had run 50m downhill at the top of Milton Rd, which was also affected by surface flooding.

READ MORE:

* Weather warnings and watches in place for South Canterbury

* Heatwave, flooding and thunderstorms forecast in weather extremes for the South Island

* Significant rain, thunder, flooding and muggy nights are all in this week's mixed bag of weather



Arnott Heights has about 50 properties, with 30% of these being Kāinga Ora owned housing, according to the council.

Several calls were made to Fire and Emergency New Zealand from Greymouth as it was buffeted by severely heavy rain in a thunderstorm about 8.30pm Thursday.

Supplied A slip at Arnott Heights in Greymouth avoided damaging any houses on Milton Rd

MetService meteorologist John Law said there had been 8000 lightning strikes on the West Coast from 12pm to 10.30pm on Thursday.

A Niwa weather station at Greymouth recorded 37mm falling between 8pm and 9pm.

“That's an intense burst of rain in one hour. It came with a thunderstorm on ground already saturated,” he said.

The rain and thunder would continue to “rumble” on Friday but would clear on Saturday before more rain was expected to arrive on the Coast on Sunday, Law said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Contractors began clearing the slip before dawn at Arnott Heights in Greymouth

MetService had issued a heavy rain watch warning for the area until 6am on Friday.

”Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Stuff Greymouth saw a thunderstorm hit the coast at about 8.30pm Thursday

A strong wind watch is in place for Canterbury High Country until 12pm Friday. A heavy rain watch for Westland north of Otira, Buller and Tasman west of Takaka expired at 6am Friday.

An orange heavy rain warning for Westland south of Otira was in place from 8pm Thursday until 2am on Friday.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington, inland Marlborough and the Sounds and Featherston from midnight Thursday to 9am Friday with northwest winds possibly approaching severe gale in exposed places.