Cold front to carry rain up South Island over long weekend

Winter is arriving right on schedule, with rain, cold temperatures and some snow anticipated in the South Island over the long weekend.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said Saturday would be a nice day across New Zealand after a touch of frost in the morning.

A front would move onto the south of the South Island late on Saturday, bringing rain to Fiordland and the West Coast.

There was a chance some would spill into the Southern Lakes area as well.

By Sunday, the system would move further north, affecting Christchurch and potentially bringing snow down to 500m in the Canterbury high country and inland Otago south of the Rangitata River.

The east coast of the South Island, including Christchurch, would potentially have heavy rain.

“We’ve become quite used to warm temperatures, but it will be a bit of a wintery feel,” O’Connor said.

The colder weather would likely continue into the King’s Birthday holiday on Monday.

If people were heading away for the weekend, they should ensure drains were clear of leaves and blockages, she said.

“You don’t want to come back to anything unexpected.”