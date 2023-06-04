Snow, rain and possible thunderstorms to sweep the country

Temperatures are set to cool this weekend as well, bringing the risk of snowfall for the higher passes of the South Island.

Heavy snowfall has closed Lindis Pass State Highway 8 between Omarama and Tarras as low-pressure system travels up the country.

Snow, rain and strong winds are sweeping across the country, with a raft of weather warnings and watches in place.

MetService says a southwest front is moving over the south of the South Island, bringing with it heavy snowfall warnings and wind watches.

Snow is expected to fall across parts of the South Island. An orange heavy snow warning is in place for the Mackenzie District, from noon until 9pm on Sunday.

About 15cm to 25cm of snow could fall above 600 metres, which can affect power lines, roads, trees and cause stress for livestock.

Snow could also fall to 400m in Central Otago, including the Queenstown Lakes District, with a heavy snow watch in place until 2pm.

Tim Mackenzie/Supplied Heavy snow seen on Lindis Pass at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi has warned motorists to avoid or delay travel over State Highway 8 Lindis Pass between Omarama and Tarras after heavy snow closed the road.

Contractors were on site assessing the conditions and a further update is expected by 4pm.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said once the front moved up the country there would be a continued frost risk in the coming days for those roads affected by snow.

“We’re getting a clearance coming up from the south tomorrow ... a lot of the South Island is now under a frost risk,” he said.

Glen Alley/Supplied The low-pressure system moving up the country on Sunday has made for a wintry day in Glenorchy.

Bellam said there had been “good” snowfall coverage on both the Crown Range Rd and Lindis Pass on Sunday afternoon, with snow ploughs seen working to clear the Crown Range Rd.

The weather front will move northeast over the central and northern regions from Sunday afternoon and into early Monday, bringing periods of rain to most places.

Cold southerly winds are also on the way, bringing snow down to 400 to 500 metres in Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland.

MetService warned the South Island’s high altitude roads could be affected by snow.

High country farmers in Otago and Canterbury were urged to prepare for potential significant snowfall.

With the heavy snow watch comes road warnings, particularly on the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur’s Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Haast Pass​ (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Road, Milford Road (SH94) and Dunedin-Waitati Highway (SH1).

Parts of the West Coast are in for heavy rain for 24 hours, from 9am on Sunday.

MetService Webcam/Supplied An image of an estimated 5cm of snowfall at the Crown Range Rd from a MetService webcam on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Canterbury north of Arthur’s Pass and Marlborough east of Awatere Valley overnight on Sunday, with rainfall potentially reaching warning levels.

Further north, Nelson, Buller and Westland including the Grey District are also under strong wind watches for much of Sunday and into Monday morning, with winds approaching severe gale in exposed places – particularly inland areas.

MetService A raft of weather warnings and watches are in place across New Zealand on Sunday.

The front then takes hold in the upper South Island and lower North Island from Monday.

Strong wind watches are in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds on Monday. It could reach severe gale-strength at times. A similar watch will come into place for Taranaki from 6pm Monday through to Tuesday morning.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said it is extremely important that drivers in the South Island keep an eye on the road warnings.

But for those further north, the temperatures are roughly back to average for the start of winter, Bellam said.

METSERVICE Snow for the South Island on Sunday

Although Auckland started with fine weather on Sunday, showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to hit in the afternoon, with a high of 16C.

It’s a similar outlook for Wellington, where showers are expected to develop and northerly winds are anticipated, as the capital city reaches 15C.

There will be strong cold southerlies and rain developing in the afternoon in Christchurch but a high of 14C will be felt before it comes through.

The brightest spot will be the northeast of the North Island in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne area, with an expected high of around 16C-17C.

The front moving up the country on Sunday comes with the chance of thunderstorms for many, bringing on a potentially thundery night in the north.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms developing around Northland overnight on Sunday, with small tornadoes even possible.

The West Coast is at a low risk of seeing thunderstorm activity on Sunday morning, while the top of the South Island, Taranaki and Auckland also see a low risk of thunderstorms developing on Sunday evening.

As a weather front moves northeast on Monday, Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne could all see a drenching as heavy rain watches are placed over the three regions from Monday morning through to Tuesday.

MetService warned the heavy rain watches in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay could both be upgraded to warnings later on Sunday.