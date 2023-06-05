In pictures: Temperatures plummeted across South Island creating a snow wonderland
Temperatures plummeted across Aotearoa as a low moved north over King’s Birthday weekend, bringing snow to inland areas of the South Island.
A Niwa video from Lauder has captured Central Otago pastures becoming a snowy wonderland in just a matter of hours.
Snow has blanketed inland areas of the South Island over the weekend, with Lake Tekapo and inland alpine highways covered in 4 to 5 cm of snow in some places on Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, heavy snowfall closed Lindis Pass State Highway 8 between Omarama and Tarras.
MetService said snow down to 600 metres was possible in southern Marlborough early monday, and snow 400 metres inland was possible in Canterbury.
Here are some of the photos from around South Island.