In pictures: Temperatures plummeted across South Island creating a snow wonderland

Temperatures plummeted across Aotearoa as a low moved north over King’s Birthday weekend, bringing snow to inland areas of the South Island.

A Niwa video from Lauder has captured Central Otago pastures becoming a snowy wonderland in just a matter of hours.

Snow has blanketed inland areas of the South Island over the weekend, with Lake Tekapo and inland alpine highways covered in 4 to 5 cm of snow in some places on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, heavy snowfall closed Lindis Pass State Highway 8 between Omarama and Tarras.

MetService said snow down to 600 metres was possible in southern Marlborough early monday, and snow 400 metres inland was possible in Canterbury.

Here are some of the photos from around South Island.

Jude Brown/Stuff Residents of Oturehua, in Central Otago, woke to a winter dump of snow on Monday.

Emma Samuel/Supplied A blanketing of snow on the mountains can be seen from Omarama Airfield looking towards Ohau on Monday.

Niwa/Supplied A NIWA video from a weather station in Lauder, Central Otago shows snow flurries hitting the area at midday on Sunday.

Tim Mackenzie/Supplied Heavy snow is seen on Lindis Pass at 2pm on Sunday.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Snow falls around Lake Tekapo on Sunday afternoon.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Visitors at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Sunday evening as snow falls on nearby mountains around Lake Tekapo.