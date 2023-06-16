A wet, windy day for northern areas, 'typical June day' for everywhere else

Warnings are in place for the upper North Island on Friday and rain is on its way for the rest of the country for the weekend.

The end of the week brings severe weather watches to the top of the North Island but the rest of the country remains a typical June day on Friday.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the forecast around the country on Friday is “around about average” with Aucklanders waking up to a low of 9C.

There is an expected high of 15C with some showers as the north-easterly comes through.

For the capital which is known to be windy will be ‘quite notably still’ with a low of 5C and a high of around 13C-14C.

“Wellington will be sheltered from the north-easterly winds but Upper Hutt will be a lot cooler and there will be frost in the morning,” Little said.

Cantabrians will be waking up to a cooler 1C and low cloud in the morning but Little said this should push through and there will be a high of 13C.

Much the same goes for the lower south as Dunedin has a low of 5C and a high of 12C, which Little said is a degree above average for this time of year.

There will be a low cloud hanging around for Dunedin in the morning which should clear but will return in the afternoon.

Alex Lim/Stuff Most of the country will remain dry on Friday apart from the top of the North Island where weather warnings and watches are in place.

Little said the best place to be on Friday is anywhere south of Taranki and inland parts of the South Island.

“The West Coast is looking good, there will be a frosty start down south and if you are travelling early be aware of any fog and drive to the conditions,” he said.

There is uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain that is expected in Northland, and MetService said people should keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any areas in this watch are upgraded to a warning or new areas are added.

The weekend looks to bring some not-so-fun weather across the country including rain to the northern and eastern areas of the North Island which are expected to spread south on Saturday.

As the weather turns for the eastern side of the country the west is meant to remain dry which Little said is “almost a role reversal”.

On Sunday the rain will remain hanging around in the north and the northern and eastern parts of the South Island will also pick up the wet weather.

The lower south including Invercargill is not expected to see any of the rain throughout the weekend.