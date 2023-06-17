Coromandel Peninsula braces for rain, warning issued to drivers

Southland and Otago look best for dry, fine weather this weekend but still with some cooler nights in store.

Grab your raincoats this mid-June weekend because the rain is not just pouring in the upper North Island.

Heavy rain will be felt for northern and central areas as the heavy rain watch continues and possible thunderstorms loom.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula until 2pm Saturday, with MetService warning of 80 to 100mm of rainfall and possible thunderstorms.

MetService said the Coromandel Peninsula was likely to see rain throughout Saturday and this warning could be extended.

Whangamata recorded 63mm of rainfall between Friday evening and Saturday morning, while Whitianga had recorded 66.6mm of rain since Friday afternoon.

As rain had fallen overnight, drivers were being told to be cautious on the roads and keep an eye out for any changes in the weather.

There were two minor slips being cleared on SH25 on Saturday morning, Waka Kotahi confirmed, with stop/go traffic management place.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt said nothing major had taken place overnight but people were still being encouraged to be cautious on the roads and keep an eye out for any changes in the weather.

"There's been a little bit of rain overnight...we don't need any more bad weather here."

Alex Lim/Stuff North-easterly low pressure system brings rain to Canterbury this weekend.

MetService meterologist Stephen Glassey said it had been a freezing cold start to the day in many South Island locations.

A weather station near Ōmarama recorded a low of -10.1C, while nearby Twizel dropped to -5.7C.

Glassey said both these locations were covered in fog on Saturday morning, meaning they were unlikely to see temperatures increase and may struggle to get above zero. Twizel saw a maximum temperature of just -1.7C on Friday, he said.

Further south, Dunedin airport hit a chilly -4.6C on Saturday morning, Culverden 4.5C, Alexandra -3.7C and Kurow -3.6C.

Auckland will have a high of 15C on Saturday as the low pressure system comes into effect with occasional and sometimes heavy rain throughout the weekend.

The overnight low was 9C and Aucklanders can expect a high of 16C on Sunday as the showers ease.

On Friday, MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said Wellington could also expect isolated showers on Saturday afternoon with a high of 15C.

The overnight low will be 11C and Sunday could reach a high of 13C with occasional rain.

North-easterly winds will bring rain to Canterbury on Saturday with a high of 12C and a minimum of 7C overnight.

“Occasional rain will continue into Sunday with a high of 13C,” Rossiter said.

A heavy rain watches is in place for Great Barrier Island from Friday afternoon until late Saturday night.

The Bay of Plenty has a heavy rain watch for 36 hours from Friday night into early Sunday morning.

Gisborne and Hawkes Bay have a heavy rain watch beginning early Saturday morning until Sunday evening.

On Friday a MetService spokesperson said there was still uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain that will fall in the upper North Island this weekend and has advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a heavy rain watch is in place for Eastern Marlborough from 3am Sunday through to Monday.