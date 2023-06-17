Low pressure system brings wet end to the week for eastern areas

Southland and Otago look best for dry, fine weather this weekend but still with some cooler nights in store.

Wet weather plaguing parts of the country will continue into Sunday and Monday as a low pressure system moves over the upper North Island.

A slow-moving low pressure system travelling over the upper North Island would lead to periods of rain for eastern areas on Sunday and Monday.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the weather system was directing an east to northeast flow over the country, likely bringing rain to the east of both islands as we approach the new week.

“Eastern parts of both the North and the South Island can expect periods of rain, we’re already seeing that today, and that’s going to continue into tomorrow for many of those eastern areas and even into Monday for some,” he said.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula until 5pm Saturday, with MetService warning of 40 to 70mm of rainfall to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, along with possible thunderstorms.

MetService said this warning could be extended.

Whangamata recorded 63mm of rainfall between Friday evening and Saturday morning, while Whitianga had recorded 66.6mm of rain since Friday afternoon.

Alex Lim/Stuff North-easterly low pressure system brings rain to Canterbury this weekend.

As rain had fallen overnight, drivers were being told to be cautious on the roads and keep an eye out for any changes in the weather.

There were two minor slips being cleared on SH25 on Saturday morning, Waka Kotahi confirmed, with stop/go traffic management place.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt said nothing major had taken place overnight but people were still being encouraged to be cautious on the roads and keep an eye out for any changes in the weather.

"There's been a little bit of rain overnight...we don't need any more bad weather here."

Stephen Glassey said it had been a freezing cold start to the day in many South Island locations.

A weather station near Ōmarama recorded a low of -10.1C, while nearby Twizel dropped to -5.7C.

Glassey said both these locations were covered in fog on Saturday morning, meaning they were unlikely to see temperatures increase and may struggle to get above zero. Twizel saw a maximum temperature of just -1.7C on Friday, he said.

As of Saturday 2.15pm, Twizel was sitting at just -1.4C as fog kept the sunlight breaking through to warm up the area.

Further south, Dunedin airport hit a chilly -4.6C on Saturday morning, Culverden 4.5C, Alexandra -3.7C and Kurow -3.6C.

Auckland will have a high of 15C on Saturday as the low pressure system comes into effect with occasional and sometimes heavy rain throughout the weekend.

The overnight low was 9C and Aucklanders can expect a high of 16C on Sunday as the showers ease.

On Friday, MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said Wellington could also expect isolated showers on Saturday afternoon with a high of 15C.

The overnight low will be 11C and Sunday could reach a high of 13C with occasional rain.

North-easterly winds will bring rain to Canterbury on Saturday with a high of 12C and a minimum of 7C overnight.

“Occasional rain will continue into Sunday with a high of 13C,” Rossiter said.

The Bay of Plenty has a heavy rain watch for 48 hours from Saturday morning into early Monday morning.

Gisborne and Hawkes Bay have a heavy rain watch beginning early Saturday morning until midnight Sunday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Eastern Marlborough from 3am Sunday through to Monday.