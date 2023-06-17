Low-pressure system isn't just bringing rain to Northland this weekend

Southland and Otago look best for dry, fine weather this weekend but still with some cooler nights in store.

Grab your raincoats this mid-June weekend because the rain is not just pouring in the upper North Island.

Heavy rain will be felt for northern and central areas as the heavy rain watch continues and possible thunderstorms loom.

Auckland will have a high of 15C on Saturday as the low pressure system comes into effect with occasional and sometimes heavy rain throughout the weekend.

The overnight low will be 9C and Aucklanders can expect a high of 16C on Sunday as the showers ease.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said Wellington could also expect isolated showers on Saturday afternoon with a high of 15C.

The overnight low will be 11C and Sunday could reach a high of 13C with occasional rain.

North-easterly winds will bring rain to Canterbury on Saturday with a high of 12C and a minimum of 7C overnight.

“Occasional rain will continue into Sunday with a high of 13C,” Rossiter said.

Alex Lim/Stuff North-easterly low pressure system brings rain to Canterbury this weekend.

This weekend, a similar story for Dunedin as the north-easterly creeps through with occasional rain and a high of 13C on Saturday.

Overnight the temperature will lower to 9C and there is an expected high of 14C on Sunday.

Rossiter said the best place to be this weekend is the bottom of the South as they escape the wet weather and the only worry is frost as temperatures dip down to potentially 1C and 2C overnight.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula from Friday afternoon until late Saturday night.

The Bay of Plenty has a heavy rain watch for 36 hours from Friday night into early Sunday morning.

Gisborne and Hawkes Bay have a heavy rain watch beginning early Saturday morning until Sunday evening.

On Friday a MetService spokesperson said there was still uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain that will fall in the upper North Island this weekend and has advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.