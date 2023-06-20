Heavy rain forecast from midweek: Coromandel, BOP and Tairawhiti to be hardest hit

A Tasman Sea low is set to bring widespread rain to New Zealand from mid-week, including the chance of heavy rain to already sodden eastern North Island areas.

Heavy rain is forecast for northern and eastern areas of the North Island in the second half of the week, as a low hovers near the top of the country for several days, blocked from moving away by a large high to the east.

MetService is predicting a “prolonged period of wet weather”, especially for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti/Gisborne.

Heavy rain was likely in Northland on Wednesday and Thursday, and north of the Auckland region on Thursday.

Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty from Whakatāne westwards had a risk of three days of heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday, while for Tairawhiti/Gisborne heavy rain was expected to be a risk from Wednesday to Saturday.

Heavy rain was also possible in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday and Friday, but on Monday MetService only had low confidence of that happening.

Some eastern areas are only getting a day or two to dry out after heavy rain during the weekend. Tauranga Airport recorded 61mm on Saturday, while Gisborne Airport had 75mm for the two days of the weekend.

Stuff More heavy rain is on the way for northern and eastern parts of the North Island.

Auckland is forecast to have showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the main rain day in the city this week expected to be Thursday.

In contrast, MetService is forecasting rain for Tauranga from Wednesday through to Saturday, and for Gisborne from Wednesday evening through to sometime on Sunday.

MetService is forecasting the first rain in Wellington on Thursday afternoon, while Christchurch is expected to be drizzly from late evening Wednesday, into Thursday, then with some rain on Friday.