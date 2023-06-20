Heavy rain on the way, Coromandel, BOP and Tairāwhiti to be hardest hit

A Tasman Sea low is set to bring widespread rain to New Zealand from mid-week, including the chance of heavy rain to already sodden eastern North Island areas.

Heavy rain is on its way for the northern areas and it’s not expected to ease before the weekend.

The low pressure system is expected to move slowly across northern Aotearoa from Wednesday to Friday.

MetService was predicting a “prolonged period of wet weather”, especially for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti/Gisborne.

It has issued heavy rain watches in Northland, North Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Torrential rain causes flooding in Gisborne amid raft of weather watches

* Heartbreak, hope and confusion: the potholed road back to normality after the Hawke's Bay floods

* El Niño combined with global warming means big changes for New Zealand’s weather



Heavy rain was likely to start in Northland first on Wednesday morning, then head to Gisborne and north Auckland into the afternoon and evening before hitting Coromandel and Bay of Plenty on Thursday.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff More heavy rain is on the way for northern and eastern parts of the North Island.

The heavy rain watch in Northland was in place from 9am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Metservice said heavy rain and thunderstorms were likely, with rainfall accumulations to possibly meet the warning criteria – especially in the north and east.

In Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, about and north of Tolaga Bay, there was a heavy rain watch from 2pm Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.

MetService said further heavy rain was likely late Thursday and Friday.

North Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, was under a heavy rain watch from 8pm Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.

There was another for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, west of Te Puke, from 1am on Thursday to 6pm on Friday.

Heavy rain was likely to reach western Bay of Plenty on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain was also possible in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday and Friday, but on Monday MetService only had low confidence of that happening.

Some eastern areas are only getting a day or two to dry out after heavy rain during the weekend.

Tauranga Airport recorded 61mm on Saturday, while Gisborne Airport had 75mm for the two days of the weekend.

It would reach 16C in Auckland on Tuesday, with isolated showers and fine breaks in-between. The main rain day in the city was expected to be Thursday.

MetService was forecasting rain for Tauranga from Wednesday through to Saturday, with a high of 16C on Tuesday.

It would hit 14C in Wellington on Tuesday, with the first sign of rain was expected on Thursday afternoon

Christchurch was to hit a high of 13C on Tuesday, expected to be drizzly from late evening Wednesday, into Thursday, then with some rain on Friday.