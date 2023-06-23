State of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti as wet weather set to continue

Rain will be a lingering feature for the east coast again to end the week with several long-lasting severe weather warnings issued for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Marlborough.

A state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti, four East Coast highways closed and residents of Te Karaka evacuated as heavy rainfall batters the region again.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz​ made the declaration about 4.45pm, not long after MetService upgraded the heavy rain warning in place from orange to red – its highest severe weather warning.

MetService was forecasting between 60-90mm of rainfall between midnight Thursday through to 6pm Friday, with another 200-300mm forecast for areas north of Uawa from Friday through until midday Sunday.

Parts of Tairāwhiti have already recorded more than 100mm in the 24 hours to 6pm on Thursday.

Meteorologist John Law said the team was monitoring the situation very closely and working with local authorities.

“We know that this is not the news the people want to hear and our thoughts are with everyone in the area.”

Live Flooding on SH35 in Tairāwhiti on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

It comes just over four months since Cyclone Gabrielle devastated much of the East Coast, with concerns about the already saturated land.

Heavy rainfall can cause dangerous river conditions – some rivers had already reached critical levels on Thursday, with significant flooding and slips.

Other areas remained under an orange heavy rain warning including Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke, Hawkes Bay from the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, Hawke's Bay from SH5 southwards, and eastern Marlborough.

Many roads across Tairāwhiti and neighbouring Hawke’s Bay were flooded or impacted by slips, prompting the closure of:

State Highway 35 from Okitu just north of Gisborne and Ruatoria

State Highway 2 north of Gisborne between Matawai and Ormond

State Highway 2 Napier to Wairoa

State Highway 5 Napier–Taupō Road

The roads were closed overnight and due to be reassessed at first light this morning.

People began self-evacuating from low-lying and flood-prone areas on Thursday afternoon.

Residents of Te Karaka were the first to be evacuated after the Waipaoa River at Kanakanaia exceeded 7.5m. An evacuation centre had been set up at the school.

Welfare centres had also been opened at Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae and the House of Breakthrough, with some rural marae also opening their doors.