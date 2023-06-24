Tairāwhiti rain set to ease earlier than expected, warnings lifted for Hawke's Bay

State Highway 50 between Ongaonga and Tikokino is closed due to damage to a bridge.

A heavy rain warning in place for flood-stricken Tairāwhiti is set to be lifted earlier than expected.

It’s a small reprieve for the rain-battered region which has nearly had a year’s worth of rain in just six months.

MetService lifted a orange heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay at 7pm Saturday and is due to lift the red warning in Tairāwhiti by 6am Sunday – previously expected to be midday.

A state of emergency was declared on Friday in Tairāwhiti after road closures and landslips; rivers rose to warning level and surface flooding disrupted travel.

State Highway 35 between Okitu and Ruatoria is closed, as is SH2 as a result of major damage in the steep and windy Otoko Hill section between Matawai and Te Karaka.

State Highway 50 between Ongaonga and Tikokino in Hawke’s Bay is closed due to damage to a bridge over the Waipawa River and SH5 between Eskdale and Taupo is also closed due to flooding.

READ MORE:

* State of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti as wet weather set to continue

* Gisborne's Te Karaka residents told to 'evacuate now' as heavy rain batters North Island areas

* Heavy rain on the way, Coromandel, BOP and Tairāwhiti to be hardest hit



Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said 35 people were staying in evacuation centres but many more had left their homes to stay with friends and family as rivers rose dangerously high. The district council now had 73 roads listed as weather affected, of which 51 were fully closed.

She met Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty who flew into Gisborne on Friday night to show him the extent of the damage.

Breakfast The mayor is warning residents not to travel if they don't need to.

Residents on hilly sections were urged to check their land and contact the council if they notice any cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking or retaining walls leaning.

River levels were being closely monitored and updated every half an hour on the council’s website.

Those who live close to a river were told not to wait for an official evacuation notice if they were concerned with rising waters.

Fire and Emergency NZ had mobilised a taskforce team to assist and support.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied State Highway 50 between Ongaonga and Tikokino is closed due to damage to a bridge.

The heavy rain event comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage to Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and the East Cape earlier this year.

MetService's Gisborne Airport weather station has received 990.7mm so far this year, just 9.1mm less than their average annual rainfall of 999.8mm.

"We're just shy of six months into 2023 and already several of our weather stations have recorded their annual average rainfall,” says MetService meteorologist Andrew James.

MetService MetService Severe Weather Video for Saturday, June 24, 2023

Auckland Airport ticked over 1193mm this morning, 3mm beyond its annual norm, and Whenuapai has had 1270mm against an annual average of 1231mm.

Napier Airport has seen 930mm so far in 2023, considerably more than the 789mm it would see in a typical year. Hawke's Bay remains under an orange rain warning until 9pm on Saturday.

“These sodden soils in the northeast North Island mean the current rain is particularly problematic,” says James.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council/Supplied The flooded Waipapa River in Hawkeâs Bay has washed out a bridge on SH50

Gisborne city residents were being asked to reduce water use as the wastewater system reached capacity.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller David Wilson said pipes were overwhelmed with the volume of water particularly during high tide.

“To avoid overflow of sewage into private properties please do not flush toilets or do any loads of washing until later [Saturday].”

Rain on Friday night created slips and sewage issues around the city with SH2 north closed due to severe cracking on Otoko Hill.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council/Supplied A bridge in the Central Hawke's Bay District has been washed out after heavy rain

Wilson said SH2 north was closed between Whatatutu Road and Matawai with all planned convoys through this section of road cancelled for Saturday. It would remain closed on Sunday and possibly Monday. When it reopened, it would be under a convoy system, he said.

Along with the Tairāwhiti red warning, an orange heavy rain warning was in place for the Tasman ranges west of Motueka until 1am Sunday. It previously expected to lift the warning at midday Sunday. A heavy rain watch which had previously in place for Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke until midday Sunday was lifted at 8pm on Saturday.

A heavy rain watch was still in place for Westland until midnight on Monday with periods of rainfall possibly reaching warning level.

Supplied The temporary causeway on Te Kowhai Rd in Whatatutu in Gisborne has been washed away after it opened less than a month ago.

Advice from the Minstry of Health on how to make a temporary toilet is available on Council’s website.