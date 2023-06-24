Tairāwhiti residents told 'do not wait' for official evacuation if concerned with rising waters

The temporary causeway on Te Kowhai Rd in Whatatutu in Gisborne has been washed away after it opened less than a month ago.

Gisborne is certain to receive a year’s worth of rain in just six months, with a heavy rain warning remaining for the region until Sunday.

MetService says the heaviest rain has eased off for Tairāwhiti "for now" but the region remains under a local state of emergency. Friday evening saw the rain ramp up again.

The state of emergency gives Tairāwhiti Civil Defence emergency powers for the coordination of the emergency response.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty flew into Gisborne on Friday night to support the region and is being shown around by Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Residents on hilly sections are urged to check their land and contact the council if they notice any cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking or retaining walls leaning.

River levels are being closely monitored and are updated every half an hour on the council’s website.

Those who live close to a river should not wait for an official evacuation notice if they are concerned with rising waters.

The state of emergency has already seen road closures, landslips, rivers rising to warning level and surface flooding disrupting travel through Tairawhiti.

The district council now had 73 roads listed as weather affected, 51 are listed as fully closed.

State Highway 35 to the communities up the coast from Gisborne is closed, as is SH2 as a result of major damage in the steep and windy Otoko Hill section, leading into the Waioeka Gorge.

Gisborne is cut off from access except south to Wairoa and Napier. State Highway 50 between Ongaonga and Tikokino is closed due to surface flooding.

Evacuations have occurred already near rivers that are dangerously high.

Fire and Emergency NZ has mobilised a taskforce team to assist and support.

Assistant National Commander Steve Turek says a four-member crew left from Hawke’s Bay to Gisborne and an Auckland crew of four flew to Gisborne, landing on Friday evening.

“The flooding currently being experienced, while significant, is not beyond the capability of local multi-agency resources,” he said.

“This includes water rescue, if required, being carried out by Surf Lifesaving crews. This is standard practice in Tairāwhiti, and we have utmost confidence in the arrangement in place to meet the potential needs of the local communities.”

The most recent event comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage to Gisborne and the East Cape earlier this year.

The MetService's Gisborne Airport weather station has received 990.7mm so far this year, just 9.1mm less than their average annual rainfall of 999.8mm.

With an additional burst of heavy rain on the way, it's a near certainty that Gisborne will have had a year's worth of rain within the first half of 2023.

"We're just shy of six months into 2023 and already several of our weather stations have recorded their annual average rainfall,” says MetService meteorologist Andrew James.

Auckland Airport ticked over 1193mm this morning, 3mm beyond its annual norm, and Whenuapai has had 1270mm against an annual average of 1231mm.

Supplied The old Mangatai Access Bridge in Whatatutu, Gisborne after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Napier Airport has seen 930mm so far in 2023, considerably more than the 789mm it would see in a typical year. Hawke's Bay remains under an orange rain warning until 9pm on Saturday.

“These sodden soils in the northeast North Island mean the current rain is particularly problematic,” says James.

Gisborne residents are being asked to reduce water use as the wastewater system is at capacity for the city.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller David Wilson says pipes are overwhelmed with the volume of water and this has coincided with high tide in the region.

“To avoid overflow of sewage into private properties please do not flush toilets or do any loads of washing until later today.”

Rain overnight has also created slips and sewage issues around the city with SH2 north closed due to severe cracking on Otoko Hill.

Wilson says SH2 north is closed between Whatatutu Road and Matawai with all planned convoys through this section of road cancelled for Saturday.

MetService said it was monitoring the situation overnight Friday and through the weekend, keeping the regional council and public informed of any updates.

Hawke’s Bay's soil is equally saturated and under an orange warning. The prolonged heavy rain is likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Along with the Tairāwhiti red warning, orange heavy rain warnings are in place for southern Hawke’s Bay, southern Marlborough, and the ranges of Tasman, with yellow watches for Coromandel and the remainder of Hawke’s Bay.

People are advised not to travel unless necessary.

Advice from the Minstry of Health on how to make a temporary toilet is available on Council’s website.