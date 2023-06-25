State of emergency lifted in Tairāwhiti, but widespread damage remains

A state of emergency has been lifted in Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stolts lifted the state of emergency in Tairāwhiti on Sunday afternoon.

A state of emergency was declared on Thursday afternoon as torrential and persistent rain fell throughout the region.

Despite Tairāwhiti managing to escape the predicted rainfall they received rain that created havoc, landslides, and extensive damage to both the local and state highway roading networks.

The Gisborne district council said widespread damage still remains in a sodden and exhausted community.

Over the past week, rainfall tallies reached 565mm at Raparapaririki, 494mm at the Fernside Station telemetry station and a number of other coast sites in excess of 400mm.

Mangapoike recorded 410mm, Waerenga-o-Kuri had 235mm, Waipaoa Station received 227mm and Gisborne Airport 185mm.

In the first six months of 2023, Tairāwhiti has had more than its average annual rainfall.

SH2 north is still closed and is aimed to reopen on Monday at best and there are major cracks in the road at Otoko. SH35 has also been affected by flooding with slips, dropouts and silt closing roads across the network.

Slips closed several roads in Tairāwhiti.

As well as road closures, river levels also rose during the peak days of the weather event.

Civil Defence group controller Ben Green praised the region for its response.

“It’s been great to see the relative calm across all areas,” he said.

“We’ve seen regional communities, iwi and emergency services, among others, well prepared and they’ve come together for our people.”

He felt for those who had already been through cyclones Hale and Gabrielle.

“They’ve experienced significant impact already, and we are certainly seeing signs of fatigue out there. What does shine through though is the process of how quickly our processes and groups and structures came together as part of readiness and response operations.”

Welfare centres, made up of a mixture of Civil Defence and community-led, were made available across Tairāwhiti and were used. Te Karaka had been evacuated early with people heading to welfare centres nearby, in town or with friends.

Horehore Rd near the Mata River in TairÄwhiti

The high groundwater table has created problems which led to issues with sewage overflowing on some city properties which brought health concerns.

Clean-up continues across the region, on the roads, in backyards, schools and more and residents are continuing to prepare for next weather event.

The Gisborne district council have asked people who live on hills to keep an eye out for any unusual movement.

“Contact Council if you notice any slumping, cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking in homes or retaining walls leaning. Call 0800 653 800.”