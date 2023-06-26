Tairāwhiti under heavy rain watch, risk of slips and flooding

Heavy rain could bring slips and surface flooding to Tairāwhiti, just a few days after a deluge hit the region.

MetService has put the region under a heavy rain watch from 7pm on Monday until 2am Tuesday, June 27.

Earlier on Monday, heavy rain in Auckland led to surface flooding on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge causing traffic delays on Monday evening.

Waka Kotahi said on its Twitter page that due to surface flooding on State Highway 1, the left northbound lane was blocked for about 20 minutes, until 4.10pm.

READ MORE:

* Low pressure system brings wet end to the week for eastern areas

* Heavy rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne forecast uncertain

* Rain and showers forecast for much of New Zealand to welcome the new year

* Weather: Cloud-free, warm day on the cards for most of the country



A band of rain struck Auckland and New Plymouth at around 3pm.

“Heads up Auckland and New Plymouth, the band of rain is fast approaching! It should be over you in the next hour,” the forecaster said on Twitter.

A Tweet by National Institute of Water and Atmospheric (Niwa) said: “Well, it was a nice day in Auckland. Key word: was.”

A front is approaching from the southwest bringing showers to the west coast of the South Island, and affecting areas such as Westport whose residents had woken up to downpours, Amy Rossiter​ MetService metrologist says.

NIWA/Supplied Auckland's sky turned dusk-like dark on Monday afternoon.

“As the front moves across the country, we're expecting showers from the afternoon and there is also a possible thunderstorm risk during the afternoon and evening.”

Showers are forecast to persist throughout the day for Northland and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne following a week of heavy rain and thunderstorms, Rossiter said.

Residents in Gisborne were told to evacuate last week due to rising river levels as heavy rain and thunderstorms battered parts of the east coast.

Rossiter said the ground in those regions had been “saturated” with over 250 millimetres of rain recorded in the last week.

Abigail Dougherty Sun made a comeback after a thick layer of clouds cleared at around 3.30pm in Auckland on Monday.

A heavy rain warning has been lifted in Westland.