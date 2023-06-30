'It rains here lots, so what?' Wettest place in NZ named but not ashamed

On the West Coast of the South Island a remote little township wears the less-than-coveted crown of wettest place in New Zealand.

Haast has a population of roughly 250 people, but what it lacks in humans, it makes up for in precipitation. And the locals are just fine with that.

The township averages 2814mm of rain per year, a MetService spokesperson said, closely followed by West Coast neighbour Hokitika, which averages 2783mm.

The area of Haast’s yearly average rainfall is equivalent to 7035 mega litres (1 mega litre = 1 million litres). This would fill over 2800 Olympic-sized swimming pools that on average hold 2.5 mega litres.

Local Haast service station worker Eamonnd Johnston, 64, said the rain “isn’t a bother” in the small town.​

“We don’t really mind the rain because it keeps people away,” he joked.

When the rain hits Haast, Johnston simply puts on a jacket and goes to work.

METSERVICE A classic rain forecast for Haast. (File photo)

“If you are a farmer, you put on warm clothes. If it is cats and dogs, you sit tight,” he said.

Despite living in Haast for 56 years, no wet weather has rained on Johnston’s parade – yet. He has a special birthday coming up, but he said if it rains he “still won’t care”.

Every Friday Johnston walks to the local watering hole at the Heartland Hotel which is just 70m down the road from his house.

Supplied/Supplied Eamonnd Johnston training his staff in Haast for the wet weather.

“If it's raining, I wear a coat or take a brolly and on the way home it doesn’t seem to matter,” he said.

Deputy mayor and Southern ward councillor Ashley Cassin believes it is “remiss” not to celebrate any top ranking.

“Being the wettest place means Haast is better than all others in that space as a town and the good old West Coast surely leads that stay as a region.

“It rains here lots, so what?! Well, we certainly wouldn’t have the most amazing rainforests, simply incredible rivers, magnitude of glaciers and the world-class recreational opportunities on our doorsteps. We are so spoilt,” he said.

For those who are fearful to go to Haast for its wet weather, Cassin said that was exactly what made Haast a special place and ‘what it is’.

“It’s seldom we have to worry about the water tank running dry.”