Highways shut, cars trapped as snow keeps falling in the south, chance snow will close Desert Road

Snow has fallen on the Lewis Pass in Canterbury on the first day of July.

Cars are trapped on an Otago highway as heavy snow falls blankets the south, forcing at least two roads to close near Dunedin.

In the North Island, MetService was warning of a chance of snow on the Desert Road on Sunday afternoon.

Vehicles were stuck on the Manuka Gorge Highway (SH8) in Otago, police said. Earlier in the day, a tow truck had to winch out a truck from the same stretch of road.

Gore District Council said snow was up to 20cm deep on some roads in that area.

Drivers were urged to take extra care on hilly roads in and around Dunedin and elsewhere in Otago due to the icy conditions. Light snow flurries were falling in Dunedin on Sunday morning.

Snow has been falling at higher elevations in Canterbury, allowing Mt Hutt skifield to reopen after a frustrating two-week shutdown, but also closing the Lewis Pass early Sunday. Waka Kotahi said chains were needed on Arthur’s Pass early Sunday, and towing was not allowed.

Supplied/Genevieve Gaskill Snow at Hindon, inland from Dunedin, on Sunday

While chilly, brisk southwest winds were expected to continue, winds eased for a time overnight Saturday, but were expected to pick up again in many areas on Sunday. Strong winds had caused Auckland’s Harbour Bridge to drop its speed limit on Friday and Saturday.

Auckland is forecast to have a squally, blustery Sunday, with similar conditions on Monday.

Supplied/Robbie Risdon Snow on the outskirts of Dunedin on Sunday morning, looking over the Taieri Plains towards Middlemarch

Wellington has a chance of staying dry on Sunday but blustery westerlies turning southerly will keep the temperature down, and Monday looks similar.

Christchurch was expected to have a mainly fine Sunday, but with a few showers over Banks Peninsula, where southwesterlies could rise to gale strength. Winds were expected to die away overnight Sunday, clearing the way for frost early Monday.

Supplied/Haylee Peck Indie, 10 months, at Lake Tekapo on Saturday, experiencing snow for the first time

MetService has a heavy snow warning through to 1am Monday for Southland and for Otago south of a line from Queenstown to Alexandra and Mosgiel.

Periods of heavy snow were expected above 300m, with smaller falls lower down.

Snow could fall to near sea level during Sunday morning in Otago, Southland and Fiordland, lifting to 200m in the evening, MetService said.

Snow was also predicted on Sunday to about 600m in Buller and Westland.

Snow was forecast to 900m in the North Island Central Plateau on Sunday afternoon, with MetService issuing a warning 1-2cm could settle on the Desert Road.

Supplied A snow flurry mid-morning Sunday on Caversham Highway in Dunedin, seen on a traffic camera

Early afternoon Sunday, Waka Kotahi reported Otago highways SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram remained closed, while SH93 Clinton to Mataura, and SH94 Te Anau to Milford had opened during the day, although the Milford Road was due to close again at 4.30pm.

MetService had Sunday road snowfall warnings for the Desert Road, Lewis Pass, the Milford Road (SH94), the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1), the Crown Range Road, and Lindis Pass.

On Sunday morning The Remarkables Ski Area reported 12cm of snow in the past 24 hours. Snow flurries were expected on and off during the day, and it would be cold.

Winds are expected to be strong for a time on Monday in the North Island, excluding eastern Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and the Wellington region. In the South Island, strong winds are forecast for a time on Monday in the upper and lower South Island.

“The whole country is under that cold southwesterly flow and that’s set to stay over New Zealand,” MetService metrologist David Miller said.

While it would not snow continuously in the lower South Island, there would be a “long, long” period where people could expect snow showers, Miller said.

”There’s going to be period of showers, some heavy at times. Snow is going to be getting pretty low, to about 100 metres, maybe a little lower.”