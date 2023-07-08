'Not very cheerful' weather for most of the country this weekend, heavy rain watches, warnings in place

Looking for the best weather this weekend? Your choices are either not damp but cloudy, or just plain damp.

As the middle of the school holidays rolls around MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said there are very slim choices for the best weather spots and plenty of heavy rain watches.

In the South Island the best weather is Southland and Central Otago, but it’s a hollow title. Bakker said both spots are not expecting any real rain but it won’t be “amazingly sunny” with a high of around 11C and a low of 1-2C degrees overnight.

“It's cold but not raining and I’ve been assured they’re built tough down there,” he said.

There is an orange (be prepared for disruption) heavy rain warning out for Tairāwhiti Gisborne from now until 6am Sunday, and an orange heavy rain warning out for Hawke’s Bay south of State Highway 5 between 6pm Saturday and 6pm Sunday.

The rest of the east coast of the North Island is under yellow heavy rain watches, as well as a few places in the South Island.

For the North Island the best weather for the weekend is expected to be Taupō and Taranaki with a high of around 13-15C and Bakker said they may even see some sun.

Auckland will be receiving rain with heavy patches.

“There is possible heavy rain on Saturday and a couple of thunderstorms have been spotted. Auckland might hear some thunder on Saturday afternoon.”

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff Heavy rain watches are in place for the east coast of the country this weekend.

The rain will continue for the weekend in Auckland with a high of 16C for Saturday and Sunday and a low of 10C overnight.

Some sunshine might peak through between showers on Sunday but the rain will continue through to Monday and a high of 15C is predicted.

Wellington is much the same as the rain continues on Saturday with a high of 12C through to Sunday which is expected to reach 13C. The rain on Sunday will become worse in the afternoon and evening.

Bakker said nights in the capital will drop down to 9C, and the rain will begin to clear on Monday morning.

In the South Island there are heavy rain watches in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley area and the Marlborough Sounds and the Tasman District, just west of Mapua. This is in place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the best spot to be in the South Island this weekend is Southland, it might be cold but it won’t be wet.

Christchurch is ‘unfortunately similar’ with rain on Saturday that should ease off on Sunday. A heavy rain watch is in place for Banks Peninsula from early Sunday morning till 3pm that afternoon.

The high for the weekend will be 13C and a low of 9C over both nights and Monday is looking cooler with 5C overnight and some showers developing with a high of 12C.

Further down is much the same for Dunedin as showers begin Saturday afternoon and continue into the night, though Bakker said these should clear up by Sunday afternoon.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have a high of 12C and an overnight low of around 7-9C and a heavy rain watch is in place from early Sunday morning till 2pm that afternoon.

Bakker said Monday is looking quite nice in Dunedin “compared to everywhere else”, as the sun comes out for a moment before a chance of showers in the evening.

Bakker best described the weekend weather in the country as “not very cheerful”.