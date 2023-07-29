Windiest city in Aotearoa not exactly blown away by the title

The windiest city in New Zealand has a daily average wind speed almost the top speed of a Lime scooter.

Don’t say you didn’t see it coming – the city isn’t nicknamed “windy Welly” for no good reason.

According to MetService meteorologist Andrew James, Wellington has the highest daily average wind speed across the country at 24.8kph. This is almost as fast as the popular electric Lime scooter.

The weather station calculating the wind is based at Wellington Airport and compared to Auckland, the capital leads the charge by 8.8kph.

A long-term local resident says she was not at all surprised by the windiest city title: “It [the wind] has its good days, but on a typical ‘windy Welly’ day, you definitely know about it.”

While previously working down Featherston St in the CBD, she would often see people struggle “near the wind tunnels” – Bunny and Whitmore streets.

People trying to cross at the lights on a windy day was a “real nightmare”.

“You often see hats blown off, umbrellas blowing inside out and even people being knocked over as they try to walk against the wind.”

It could also be “chaos” in Lyall Bay (near Wellington Airport) on a windy day, with the sand blowing everywhere.

SUPPLIED/CHRIS WEISSENBORN Passengers clap as an Air New Zealand pilot pulls off a smooth landing in Wellington. (First published in December 2019)

Over at Wellington Zoo the animals seem to not be too bothered by the wind. Team leader of mammals Sam Page said the animals in care all had shelter or inside areas to escape the wind

“Wellington Zoo has protocols in place if there is a high wind warning. For health and safety reasons, we keep animals such as our resident sumatran tigers, lions and sun bear in their dens overnight when it is windy.

“This is to remove any containment risks that might occur if a tree was to fall down on a fence or create a bridge from the habitat.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wind speeds of 20-29kph are strong enough to straighten flying flags.

James said recently “windy Welly has not really been living up to its nickname”. The first half of 2023 had been unusual.

“Wellington has been much less windy because most of the wind is coming from the northeast. The hills on the northeast of Wellington protect the area.”

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean wasn’t shocked by the title, but said “it’s not windy every day by any means”.

“We all tend to take a wry interest in Auckland’s tornadoes, constant rain and frequent closures of the harbour bridge due to high winds – so I guess we all have our own weather-related crosses to bear.”

MacLean had no wind disasters to report, except when a rare and unexpected zephyr (gentle breeze)“causes unsightly ripples on my al-fresco cappuccino”.