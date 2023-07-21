Heavy rain and wind - Coromandel remains in the 'firing line' till Friday night

Trees at Branford Park in the Maitai Valley blown over in high winds in Nelson.

The Coromandel has received over 100mm of rain in the last 12 hours and that is not expected to ease until Friday evening.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said Whitiangā airport received 35mm of rain in one hour at 8am on Friday and wind gusts have been recorded up to 120kmh in exposed places.

“Coromandel is still in the firing line until this evening,” she said.

Over the weekend the Coromandel is expected to have a break from the rain with sunshine and cloud poking through as temperatures reach up to 15C.

Gisborne’s rain is expected to carry on until Saturday and heavier rainfall on Friday morning saw some areas getting up to 50mm, particularly in the ranges.

“Most places have been receiving 10-30mm (of rain)," Wotherspoon said.

Periods of heavy rain in Auckland have given some places between 20-70mm of wain in the least 12 hours which Witherspoon said had begun to ease on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be sunny in patches for Auckland as the temperature reaches 15 before a few showers on Sunday afternoon.

Richard Westlake Strong winds blew a small plane upside down in Kapiti on Friday.

Flights out of Nelson Airport were suspended on Friday morning due to wind gusts.

MetService advised that the Nelson region should expect strong southeast winds, approaching severe gales in exposed places from 9am Friday to 9am Saturday.

The low pressure that is bringing the rain to the North Island is expected to spread to the South Island on Saturday which Wotherspoon said Christchurch will be wet by Saturday night.

“There will be quite strong south easterlies across northern central Aotearoa and down into the South Island so it will be blowing tonight around the country.”

With a high of just 11C for the weekend Canterbury is in for a heavy rain watch from 6pm Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

Road snow warnings have been alerted in the south as snow could also fall to 600m, particularly in the high country.