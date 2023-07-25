Cloudy conditions, strong winds forecast during FIFA match in Wellington

Southwesterly winds are set to bring showers across the country on Tuesday, especially in the west and far south with the risk of some heavy and thundery showers in the mix.

Those hoping to catch the FIFA Women’s World Cup game between the Football Ferns and the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday are in for a treat with fine but cloudy weather conditions forecast, MetService says.

The game is set to begin at 5.30pm and football fans can expect partly cloudy conditions with northerlies developing in the evening.

Stephen Glassey​ MetService meteorologist said those sticking around after the game may be caught in some heavy showers as cold northerlies kick in from about 10pm. Temperatures are forecast to hit a high of 13C and a low of 6C.

The frosty conditions are the result of a “cold outbreak” moving over the country bringing heavy showers and some hail and snow lowering to about 500–600 metres in the South Island, Glassey said.

Stuff Fine but cloudy weather conditions are forecast for Wellington as the Football Ferns play against the Philippines on Tuesday.

A road snowfall warning is in place for Queenstown with snow forecast to reach 800 metres on Tuesday either late afternoon or in the evening.

MetService advises up to 1 cm of snow may settle on Lindis Pass road and expects 2 to 4cm of snow on Crown Range Road. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 10C and a low of 1C.

During the day, those in Queenstown can expect cloudy weather conditions with some showers and westerlies in the afternoon.

The cold front is forecast to hit Christchurch and Dunedin at around 6pm.

“That'll bring some showers which may become heavy and thundery with small hail about Banks Peninsula,” Glassey said.

“Strong” south-westerlies are forecast from the evening and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 3C for Christchurch and 5C for Dunedin.

However, Glassey said the “strongest” winds will be felt in Northland down to Northern Waikato.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Northland south of Kawakawa, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato north of Huntly from 1am to 11am on Wednesday, where southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Aucklanders and those in Northland can expect showers developing in the morning, easing for a time early evening followed by strong south-westerlies in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 16C and a low of 8C.

Those in the Waikato region can expect a few showers from late morning becoming more frequent and heavy in the evening. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 15C and a low of 7C.