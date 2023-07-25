Strong wind watch and snowfall warnings in place for parts of country

Southwesterly winds are set to bring showers across the country on Tuesday, especially in the west and far south with the risk of some heavy and thundery showers in the mix.

Strong wind watches are in place for parts of the country as southwesterly gales are expected to develop from Wednesday in the North Island and head into the South Island on Thursday.

For the North Island, south of Kawakawa, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato just north of Huntly are in the firing line for the large gusts from 1am on Wednesday. MetService said the watch is in place for those areas for 10 hours.

The southwest wind may approach severe gales in exposed places from Tokomaru Bay to Wairoa and a watch remains in place for from 7am until 7pm on Wednesday.

From Wednesday night the wind heads south as Clutha and Southland, just south of Lumsden and Stewart Island will be on a wind watch from 11pm. The wind is expected to last 14 hours and should be much calmer from 1pm on Thursday.

Dunedin and North Otago are on a strong wind watch from 6am to 3pm on Thursday.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for both the South and North Island as temperatures cool down on Tuesday night.

Desert Rd (SH1) and Remutaka Hill Rd (SH2) are expecting snow to lower to 700m early on Wednesday morning and MetService said around 5-10cm may settle on the summit. The road snowfall warning is in place from 3am to 3pm on Wednesday and light snow showers are possible throughout the day until Wednesday evening.

Stuff Both parts of the country are in for strong wind watches from Wednesday and into Thursday as well as road snowfall warnings.

From Tuesday afternoon in the lower south, Milford Rd (SH94) is expecting 2-4cm of snow to settle as 700m is expected in the area from 1pm-6pm.

Brief snow is forecast on the Lindis Pass (SH8) from 3-8pm on Tuesday and 800m is expected with up to 1cm predicted to settle on the road.

The Crown Range Rd is expecting around 2-5cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit from 3pm on Tuesday until 2am Wednesday. MetService said that snow is forecast to lower to 800m late afternoon and 500m Tuesday night.

From 5pm Tuesday until 2am on Wednesday the Lewis Pass (SH7) may have 2-3cm of snow settle, mainly in the east. Snow is forecast to lower to 700m on Tuesday night.

Porters Pass (SH73) has a road snowfall warning for 5 hours from 8pm on Tuesday, around 2-3cm is expected on the road. Snow is forecast to lower to 700m on Tuesday night.

MetService has advised the public to stay up to date with the latest weather in case the forecasts change.