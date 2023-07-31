'Triple whammy' of wind, rain and snow to pummel Aotearoa

After a “relatively fine and settled weekend” for much of New Zealand, that’s all about to change, MetService has warned.

A “triple whammy” of wind, heavy rain and snow is expected to pummel parts of the country as we head into August.

MetService metrologist David Miller said a “series of fronts” would bring bad weather up the country in the coming days, but we could expect a finer end to the first week of August.

“The first front is set to barrel onto western parts of the South Island [Monday] afternoon and evening, with northwest winds strengthening ahead of the front,” Miller said.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Fiordland, the ranges of Westland and the Otago Headwaters, with the lower North Island and top of the South Island under a strong wind warning, and the rest of the South Island under a strong wind watch.

Fog in Auckland saw restrictions put in place at the city’s airport early on Monday and 10 flights cancelled.

Fiordland and Westland can expect rain that’s likely to extend into Tuesday with bursts expected on Wednesday too.

Stuff Snow is expected in some parts of the South Island this week.

Strong winds can be expected in the eastern parts of the North Island, Canterbury, Otago, Wellington, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne on Tuesday, Miller said.

An orange strong wind warning was in place for Wellington, Wairarapa, Featherston and Malbororough, with gusty gale-force winds expected to reach over 120kph.

A heavy snow watch has been issued for Southland, Clutha, Fiordland and inland parts of Otago, with snow expected down to 200 to 300 metres.

“Computer models are still very uncertain about the level of heavy snow, and the snow level may change closer to the event,” MetService said.

There are road snowfall warnings for many parts of the South Island, including Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Road and Milford Road.

Heavy snow is expected to affect Milford Rd across Tuesday and Wednesday, with 30cm to 50cm of snow to settle on the road near Homer Tunnel.

“People travelling along alpine roads in the coming days are advised to keep an eye out for active road snow warnings,” MetService said.

Auckland is looking to escape the worst of the weather, but strong winds can be expected, Miller said.

MetService warned that strong wind watches or warnings may be issued for these areas, as these systems approached the North Island.

Things will be looking up by Thursday, as a ridge of high pressure approaches the country from the west, forecasting a “more settled end to the week”, MetService said.