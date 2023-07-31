Wind, rain, hail and snow expected in parts of the country this week

Snow is expected in some parts of the South Island this week.

Wind, heavy rain and even snow is expected in parts of the country as we head into August.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the western parts of the South Island, MetService metrologist David Miller said.

There’s a chance of gale west to northwest winds in many places and heavy rain to the west of the South Island and southern North Island, MetService said.

Fog in Auckland has seen restrictions put in place at the city’s airport.

Fiordland and Westland can expect rain that’s likely to extend into Tuesday with bursts expected on Wednesday too.

Strong winds can be expected in the eastern parts of the North Island, Canterbury, Otago, Wellington, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne on Tuesday, Miller said.

Snow even may fall overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday in the south of the South Island with inland areas of Southland, Otago and South Canterbury being warned for heavy snow above 500m.

“Computer models are still very uncertain about the level of heavy snow, and the snow level may change closer to the event,” MetService said.

Auckland is looking to escape the worst of the weather but strong winds can be expected, Miller said.