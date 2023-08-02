Road reopens after truck jackknifes on icy State Highway 8

Traffic has backed up in Mackenzie due to a truck jackknifing on SH8 near Balmoral Military Camp.

State Highway 8 is open again after a truck skidded on ice and jackknifed near Lake Takapō (Tekapo) on Wednesday morning, causing delays for motorists.

The road reopened again at 1pm, nearly four hours after the truck first blocked the road, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

The section of the road where the truck got into trouble was covered in “very thick ice”, the spokesperson said, adding that the truck has now been cleared off the road and the road was gritted.

The spokesperson said the truck had jackknifed on a steep patch of highway near the Balmoral Military Camp turnoff where conditions were icy, and had been blocking both lanes of the highway.

A police spokesperson said police responded to reports of a truck being stuck on Forks Stream Bridge, a part of the highway near Balmoral Military Camp, between Lake Pukaki and Lake Takapō (Tekapo), about 9am on Wednesday.

The Lindis Pass was closed on Tuesday due to snow and ice, but it reopened about 10.40am, Waka Kotahi said, though motorists were still advised to take extra care on the roads.