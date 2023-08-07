Avalanche warning on the Milford Road as another winter storm headed for the south

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists driving to Milford Sound to watch for snow clearing equipment on Monday, and it has posted an avalanche hazard on the road.

The road is open, but the agency says snow flurries are expected throughout the day and unsettled cold weather is forecast over the next few days.

It says the alpine avalanche area is currently between Falls Creek and The Chasm, and motorists adhere to 'No Stopping' signage within this area.

The MetService is predicting snow to 300m in its Southland rural forecast on Monday afternoon, and also on Tuesday and Wednesday.

No weather warnings have been issued by the forecaster, but a road snowfall warning is in place for the Milford Rd.

The MetService’s severe weather outlook says a cold southwesterly flow will cover New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an embedded front moving northwards over the South Island late Tuesday and Wednesday, and the North Island early Thursday.

It says this front is expected to bring a period of rain to the South Island later Tuesday and Wednesday, with snow lowering to low levels in the south and east of the South Island on Wednesday, and possibly the southern and central North Island on Thursday morning.

This snow is likely to affect high country roads, and there is low confidence that snowfall amounts may reach warning criteria above 500 metres in parts of Central Otago, inland Dunedin and Fiordland on Wednesday morning.