Could August be the first month in six years to have a colder than average nationwide temperature?

The country as a whole is on track to have its first colder than average month in more than six years – but warmer temperatures towards the end of August could make it a close run thing.

“Due to more southerly winds and cooling seas, August has so far been colder than average for much of Aotearoa/New Zealand with more chilly air coming this week,” Niwa Weather tweeted on Monday evening.

“The last time the country had a month with below average temperatures (< -0.5˚C below average) was May 2017.”

Niwa doesn’t describe monthly temperatures as being above or below average until they vary from normal by at least 0.5C.

For the first two weeks of August, many areas of the country, particularly in the North Island, had recorded temperatures from 0.5C to 1C below average for the time of year, Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

“That’s a pretty dramatic change to June and July.”

Niwa This Niwa map for the first two weeks in August shows temperatures most of the country have been below average, with few areas warmer than usual.

Whether temperatures would stay low enough during the second half of August for the country to have its first below average temperature month in more than six years was “the million dollar question”.

“The coming five days or so still look to be leaning colder than average,” Noll said.

“It looks like the last week to 10 days of the month could be a little bit milder. It will be a real close call.”

So, potentially there was a chance August could be the first since 2017 to have a below average nationwide monthly temperature.

That meant a temperature of at least 0.5C below average. In recent years there had been some months that were, say, 0.2C or 0.3C below average, Noll said. Those were described as near average.