Wet weather, with possibility of hail, on the horizon for Wellington

Wellington will remain damp over the next few days, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker says. (File photo)

Wellington’s wet weather is set to continue, with the possibility of thunderstorms or hail on the horizon.

The Metservice website has forecast rain for the capital until Friday morning, when the clouds will start to clear.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said Wellington had already seen “a bit of rain” with a band passing over the region on Wednesday morning during peak commute time.

The rain would ease off, Bakker said, but there was a chance there would be thunderstorms or hail before the evening began.

“We’re going from broad and consistently wet to sporadically wet.”

Bakker said the region had experienced “some decent rain”, with the airport getting up to 5mm in one hour and Kelburn receiving 7mm.

“It’s going to remain damp is the broad forecast. There’s a risk of thunderstorms until the evening.”

While the clouds may clear up before the weekend, further rain is expected for Saturday and Sunday, continuing until early next week.