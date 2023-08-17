Wet and windy weather warnings in place for weekend

A few showers hang on into Thursday but are largely gone by the end of the day as high pressure takes hold of our weather.

There is a wet and windy weekend ahead for much of the motu, especially for the South Island where warnings and watches kick in early on Saturday.

Before the wind and rain blow in, things will be mild Auckland with a high of 14C on Thursday and a low of 6C overnight. Friday is much the same with a high of 15C.

Saturday begins quite nicely and the high is expected to be 15C, but showers will begin by the afternoon.

From 7am until noon on Thursday a road snowfall warning is in place on Desert Rd (SH1) in the upper north with snow showers above 900m and 1-2cm of snow expected to settle on the road.

Wellington is partly cloudy on Thursday with a cooler high of 11C along with some showers and a low of just 5C.

A fresh Friday is expected in the city, with similar temperatures to Thursday before the weekend turns into a rain-fest by Saturday afternoon.

Chilly mornings for Cantabrians will ease by Saturday but as of Thursday morning, people woke to -3C and are in for a high of just 11C. Friday will be much the same with a low of -2C overnight and a high of 13C.

The weekend looks to be just the same with wet scattered showers arriving on Saturday with a high of12C – although the overnight temperature goes to 6C, a warmer win for the Garden City.

Stuff Strong wind and heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the South Island beginning on Saturday.

Several weather watches and warnings are expected in the South Island from Saturday morning.

The Westland ranges will begin their heavy rain watch on Saturday from 10am, and this is expected to last for 10 hours before the heavy northerly rain eases by 8pm.

Further south of the Westland ranges, Fiordland has been issued a strong wind watch on Saturday from 8am to 5pm with northeast winds that could approach severe gale “especially about the coast”.

Right at the top of the South Island, the Tasman region around Motueka is on a heavy rain watch from noon on Saturday. Until 10pm there are expected to be periods of heavy northerly rain.