Wet weekend for most, heavy rain, gales for some, drier in the east

Footage captured by the Glentanner Park webcam on Tuesday morning shows the difference only a matter of minutes can make in the Canterbury High Country, with snow blasting covering the ground within five minutes.

Much of the country is in for a wet weekend, with the heaviest rain expected in the west, while some eastern areas could get away with just a few showers.

MetService has warned of a chance of heavy rain in the west of the South Island, and around Mt Taranaki, and the central North Island hill country. Winds are expected to get particularly strong in western and some central parts of the South Island.

In Auckland, scattered rain is forecast to arrive around midday Saturday, and northerlies are expected to become fresh during the afternoon. Rain on Sunday morning is expected to ease to a few showers in the afternoon.

Saturday is forecast to start dry with high cloud in Wellington, with rain coming in during the afternoon, and northerlies getting strong around lunchtime. Sunday is expected to start with occasional rain, clearing to partly cloudy in the evening.

Christchurch is expected to get away with just patchy light rain on Saturday, but is forecast to start the day with another frost, although not as cold as Friday morning. The Sunday forecast is for a fine day with fresh northerlies.

For most of the west and top half of the North Island, the forecast for Saturday shows scattered rain developing. That rain is forecast to become widespread from Waikato to Taranaki, and in Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast.

Gisborne to Wairarapa along with Wellington are expected to stay mainly fine, with scattered afternoon and evening rain on Saturday.

Heavy rain is expected to develop on Saturday across much of the north, west and central South Island, with northerly gales and snow to 900m. The rest of Canterbury, Otago and Southland are forecast to have a few spots of rain from late morning Saturday.

On Sunday, most of the North Island is forecast to get periods of rain with some heavy falls, easing to showers in the west.

Occasional rain or showers are expected in the west of the South Island on Sunday. The forecast is for mainly fine weather elsewhere in the South Island on Sunday, but showers are expected to develop in the south.

Heaviest rain is expected around Mt Taranaki, from late afternoon Saturday to late morning Sunday, and in the ranges of Westland south of Otira from mid-morning Saturday into the night.

Other areas where rain may get near warning levels at times during the weekend are parts of the central North Island hill country, Tasman from Motueka west, and Buller.

Winds could gust to 130kph in parts of Fiordland during much of Saturday, and could get near severe gale strength in Tasman and Nelson through Saturday afternoon and into the evening, Westland and Buller through much of the day on Saturday, and in the Canterbury High Country overnight Saturday.