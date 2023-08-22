Early signs of spring as weather calms down during the week, staying cool

A ridge of high pressure has moved over the country from the west, bringing calmer conditions for the countdown to spring, but cold temperatures remain in the forecast.

Wellington residents are expected to wake up to a cold start on Wednesday, with MetService forecasting the temperature to drop to 2C in the central city, to -1C in Porirua and -3C in Upper Hutt.

Christchurch is expected to get to -1C early Wednesday, Timaru -2C, Palmerston North 0C, and Rotorua and Hamilton -2C.

Even Auckland is expected to feel a bit of the early morning chill, with MetService forecasting early morning lows of 5C in the central city for the next three mornings. Kumeu is forecast to get down to 3C early Wednesday, and Pukekohe to drop to 1C.

The country’s largest city is expected to warm to 14C during Wednesday, with some cloud around and easing southerlies.

For what it’s worth, the MetService extended forecast through to the last day of August has no weather drama in Auckland, just a few showers and a bit of cloud, but the temperature isn’t expected to top 16C during that time.

Wellington is forecast to get to 12C on a largely fine Wednesday. There’s also no bad weather forecast for the capital through to August 31, for now. Temperatures aren’t expected to get above 13C.

A sunny Wednesday with a 12C high is forecast for Christchurch, with plenty of sunshine in the extended forecast for the next 9 days, but that is interrupted by rain and southerlies on Sunday. Highs of 15C are forecast on three days before the end of August.

Chris McKeen Rain in Auckland in mid-August. More settled weather is expected through to the end of the month.

“We have ridging pushing in from the Tasman. What that has done is cleared out a lot of the cloud around,” MetService meteorologist Andrew James said on Tuesday.

That meant that overnight, any heat produced by the “feeble” winter sun would be heading out to space, and the temperature would be getting chilly pretty smartly.

“This weekend we do see the winds picking up a little bit as well, with the end of this ridge, which will mean there’s a bit less cooling, which will mean temperatures will be a bit warmer,” James said.

Meteorological winter didn’t end until the start of September. The days were still relatively short, and wouldn’t start lengthening significantly for about a month.

But the weather pattern in the last little while had been quite spring-like with lots of fast moving features, James said.

Earlier in 2023, when La Niña was a key driver of the weather, warm air coming out of the northeast had been affecting temperatures.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Frosts are expected in many places on Wednesday morning, after clear calm overnight conditions. (file pic)

But during August, with El Niño more of a factor, more weather features had moved across the country from the west and southwest bringing in cooler air, James said.

Despite that, there hadn’t been a big southerly outbreak for a while. “We’re still getting stuff from the Tasman, and from the south of Australia, rather than from the Southern Ocean,” James said.

So far in August the mean temperature in Auckland had been 10.8C, compared to the August average of 11.1C. In Wellington the mean this August so far was 9.5C, compared to an August average of 9.8C.

“So just a smidge chillier,” James said.