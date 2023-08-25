Cold end to a chilly month, Auckland likely to have coldest August in more than a decade

MetService is forecasting a cold end to an already chilly month, with Auckland likely to have its coldest August in more than a decade.

Friday was likely to be another day of light winds and clear skies for much of the country, and Saturday was expected to dawn calm, cold and frosty in many areas, MetService said.

Then during Saturday, a series of fronts was expected to move up the lower South Island, bringing rain to Westland, Southland, and Otago.

Saturday was expected to be a better day than Sunday, when snow could fall to 500m from Canterbury to Southland.

Following the fronts, a cold showery southwest flow was forecast to spread over the country and persist into next week, MetService said.

Auckland is expected to have a mainly fine Saturday with light winds, while there’s a chance of a shower on Sunday afternoon or evening.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Chilly but mostly settled weather conditions are forecast for the end of August. Sunday could be wet in many areas, and MetService is forecasting snow to 500m from Canterbury to Southland.

Wellington is also forecast to have a mainly fine Saturday with light winds, followed by a Sunday with occasional rain and southerlies.

It’s a similar story for Christchurch, with a fine Saturday expected, followed by occasional rain and fresh southwesterlies on Sunday.

MetService is forecasting dry weather in Auckland on Monday and Tuesday, but with highs of just 14C, and lows of 6C overnight Monday and Tuesday. The last two days of August – Wednesday and Thursday – are expected to warm up a little, with pleasant weather.

Stuff The last week of the month is expected to stay chilly, meaning Auckland is likely to have its coldest August in more than a decade.

“With these cold temperatures, this month is shaping up to be the coldest August in more than a decade for Auckland,” MetService said.

“This comes off the back of three warmer than average winters in the city of sails, driven by La Niña sitting on top of an underlying warming climate.

“Note that a cooler spring is a characteristic response to a shift to El Niño here in Aotearoa New Zealand.”