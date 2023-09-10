Heavy rain expected to drench South Island on Monday as front moves northwards

Heavy rain expected for the west of the South Island overnight and throughout Monday. (File photo)

Heavy rain is expected to drench the South Island overnight and through to Monday, as an active front moves northwards.

The front would bring heavy rain to parts of the South Island, a MetService spokesperson said, and weather warnings and watches are in place.

Westland, south of Otira, and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers both had heavy rain warnings in place from Sunday through to Monday morning.

In Westland, MetService said rainfall would be up to 15 to 25 mm per hour about the ranges, especially from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning.

Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm of rainfall per hour could be expected about in the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers.

”Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the spokesperson warned.

A heavy rain watch had been issued for Tasman west of Motueka, from 6am on Monday until 3pm.

Westland north of Otira, and Buller, also had a heavy rain watch in place beginning at 1am on Monday until 11am.

From midday on Monday light snow showers were possible above 800 metres on Crown Range Rd in Otago, but little snow was expected to settle on the road.

Snow was expected to impact Milford Rd (SH94), on Monday between 9am and 3pm. It was expected between 3cm to 6cm would settle Homer Tunnel.

Further snowfall was expected on Milford Rd on Monday night until Tuesday and MetService noted it was likely the snowfall road warning would be extended.

Supplied The Milford Rd will have a snowfall warning in place on Monday. (File photo)

The front would move across east of the North Island early on Tuesday which could bring rain to eastern Bay of Plenty and the western ranges of Gisborne.

After a fine Sunday, Auckland was set to have rain on Monday afternoon and into the evening which could possibly be heavy.

Sunday brought the city a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 12, while Monday would be much the same but with a low of 9.

Wellington had a chance of showers late Sunday evening with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 10.

On Monday strong winds would hit the city, easing in the afternoon, while morning showers would turn to rain before clearing in the evening with a high of 15 and a low of 8.

Christchurch was mainly fine on Sunday with a high of 20 degrees and a low of 10. Monday would bring spots of morning rain and scattered showers later in the day with a high of 18 and a low of 3.