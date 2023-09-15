Weather: Severe gales for many, risk could last for days in some places, also heavy rain, heat on the way

MetService is forecsting a long spell of westerly winds with many areas subject to watches or warnings.

Southern and eastern parts of the South Island are about to take a battering, with MetService indicating a risk of severe gales for several days in some areas.

A couple of days of severe gales are also expected in the very south and southeast of the North Island.

There’s even a chance of severe gales for the rest of the lower North Island and some eastern areas up into Bay of Plenty and Waikato, but for now MetService has only low confidence that will happen.

It looks like airline passengers can expect more turbulence during their flights, after reports of 20 minutes of “terrible” turbulence over the Southern Alps, on a Christchurch to Sydney flight on Thursday.

That happened during a period of strong northwesterlies that extended well into the North Island, with MetService noting the winds at Kelburn in central Wellington topped 100kph (102kph) for the first time in 177 days.

George Empson/Supplied This picture of Lake Takapō/Tekapo gives some indication of the strength of the wind on Thursday afternoon. Photographer George Empson said dust was streaming out of the Godley Valley and off the Cass River bed. He was only able to keep his feet by standing on the lee side of his truck.

Air New Zealand head of flight operations Captain Hugh Pearce said there was always turbulence when there was a strong westerly flow over the country.

Essentially the air was stable as it came across the Tasman Sea, then it went over the Southern Alps, and as it dropped down on the eastern side of the mountains it was like a wave that became smaller the further east it went, Pearce said.

And it’s not just wind that’s on the way this weekend. MetService is warning of heavy rain for the west of the South Island, extending into the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers, mostly on Sunday but starting on Saturday afternoon in the south.

MetService The MetService weekend weather forecast from Friday through to Monday, September 18.

And to top it off, some eastern areas are expected to hit temperatures in the mid-20s next week, with Niwa Weather saying it looked like the jet stream would bring some unseasonably warm air in from northern Australia.

Christchurch is forecast to drop to 1C early Saturday, with a chance of a morning frost. But conditions change quickly, and northwesterlies are expected to become strong during the morning, gusting to 100kph in exposed places.

Sunday looks better in the city with isolated early showers, fresh northwesterlies, and a high of 21C. The MetService extended forecast shows the temperature climbing to 24C on Wednesday.

Northwesterlies could approach severe gale strength in exposed places of the wider Canterbury Plains throughout the weekend, MetService said.

Wellington is forecast to have gale northwesterlies by Saturday evening, lasting through to Sunday afternoon.

MetService MetService is predicting severe weather during the weekend for nearly all the South Island and lower North Island

MetService has issued a heavy swell warning for the Kāpiti-Porirua coast from Sunday afternoon through to early Monday, with a combined wave height of 4.5 metres expected on Sunday afternoon.

Auckland avoids the bad weather. Saturday is expected to be sunny with light winds, while westerlies pick up on Sunday and Monday, but wind speed isn’t predicted to get above strong.

MetService is warning “damaging gusts” of 130kph are possible in exposed areas of the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington region, Wairarapa and Tararua District from late morning Sunday well into the night.

Northwesterlies could gust to 120kph in the rest of Marlborough through much of Sunday, and in the Canterbury High Country from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Areas where northwesterlies could approach severe gale strength for a time during the weekend are northwest Tasman, Horowhenua and the Kāpiti Coast, Otago and Southland.

Looking a bit further ahead, MetService has high confidence of severe west to northwest gales about Otago, Southland, Stewart Island and southern Fiordland on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

George Empson Footage showing the strength of the wind in the Mackenzie Basin on Thursday afternoon. George Empson, who took the footage, said no matter how much weight he added to his tripod out in the open it would not keep the camera stable.

There is also high confidence of severe northwest gales for Marlborough (except the Sounds) and Canterbury on Sunday and Wednesday.

MetService has high or moderate confidence of severe gales on Sunday and Monday for Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and much of Wellington.

Hawke’s Bay is also predicted to feel the heat next week, with Napier forecast to get to 23C on Sunday, and 25C on Wednesday and Thursday.