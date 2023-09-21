Flood warnings issued as rain beats down on Southland

Thunderstorms overnight saw 214 lightning strikes over Northern Southland – most between 3am and 4am on Thursday morning.

Flood warnings have been activated in Southland as Invercargill has already surpassed its average September rainfall, with most of it falling overnight.

MetService meteorologist Clare O'Connor said morning rainfall in Western and Northern Southland had well surpassed the agency’s threshold for heavy rain, which is 6ml an hour with Riverton and Mossburn seeing 8 to 9ml between 7am and 8am.

Environment Southland issued a flood warning for The Aparima River at Dunrobin, the Hamilton Burn at Waterloo Road and The Waiau River at Sunnyside.

The Southland District Council was asking motorists to drive carefully amid extensive surface flooding.

“Our contractors are getting to as many call-outs as they can, but the surface flooding is widespread and in they are unlikely to be able to respond to every report immediately,” a spokesperson said.

“If you have to drive today, we strongly advise that you drive slowly, carefully and to the conditions, and be vigilant for surface flooding.”

Meanwhile, overhead line damage caused power outages in Koreka Hill, Nightcaps, Wreys Bush, Sinclair Road, Te Anau Downs and Upukaroa.

Milford Rd would be closed all day Thursday from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) because of the risk of an avalanche.

Further north, Waka Kotahi closed State Highway 6 from Haast to Makarora because of a slip.

O’Connor said Invercargill received 26ml of rain overnight – 7.8ml of which fell between 7am and 8am Thursday.

The city had already received 100ml of rain this month, against an average September rainfall of 83.6ml.

In Eastern Southland, Gore received 28ml of rain overnight with 7.8ml between 7am and 8am.

Thunderstorms around 3am Thursday morning brought 214 lightning strikes over Northern Southland.

“That would have been a bit of a rude wake-up for some people,” O’ Connor said.

The rain had caused the Aparima River to jump 2.05 metres above normal and it was rising 377mm/hour.

The Hamilton Burn was 1.87 metres above normal and rising 521 mm/hour, while the Waiau River was 3.22 metres above normal and rising 191 mm/hour.

O’Connor said the weather was expected to change later on Thursday, with a cold front moving in bringing the risk of icy roads.

“The weather will settle down in Southland over the next day or so, but there’s still a bit to go today,” she said.