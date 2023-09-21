Flood warnings issued as rain hammers Southland

Firefighters pump water from a street in Gore as heavy rain falls in Southland. The Gore District Council is supplying sandbags to residents and businesses as the town's stormwater drains fail to cope with the volume of water.

Flood warnings have been activated in Southland as Invercargill has already surpassed its average September rainfall, with most of it falling overnight.

MetService meteorologist Clare O'Connor said morning rainfall in Western and Northern Southland had well surpassed the agency’s threshold for heavy rain, which is 6ml an hour with Riverton and Mossburn seeing 8 to 9ml between 7am and 8am.

Environment Southland issued a flood warning for The Aparima River at Dunrobin, the Hamilton Burn at Waterloo Road and The Waiau River at Sunnyside.

The Southland District Council was asking motorists to drive carefully amid extensive surface flooding.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The message to those who have to get in their cars is to “drive slowly, carefully and to the conditions”.

“Our contractors are getting to as many call-outs as they can, but the surface flooding is widespread and in they are unlikely to be able to respond to every report immediately,” a spokesperson said.

“If you have to drive today, we strongly advise that you drive slowly, carefully and to the conditions, and be vigilant for surface flooding.”

Wreys Bush Mossburn Rd is closed due to multiple spots of flooding across the road.

The council is warning that motorists might strike surface flooding on:

SH1 Bluff highway at Ocean Beach

SH1 Main St Gore at Broughton St intersection

SH6 Lumsden-Dipton highway just north of Bell Rd

SH94 Te Anau-Mossburn highway at Centre Hill

SH96 Winton-Hedgehope highway near Browns

Invercargill City Council interim group manager for customer, communications and people Jo Hutton also asked road users to drive to the conditions.

“There are isolated instances of surface flooding that our maintenance contractor is currently responding to,” she said.

Stuff Thunderstorms overnight saw 214 lightning strikes over Northern Southland – most between 3am and 4am on Thursday morning.

Additional maintenance crews have been deployed to respond to weather related events.

“The high winds have also caused some havoc across the city resulting in some necessary clean-ups,” Hutton said, adding that the walking track behind Southland Boys’ High School gym, heading west, was closed until further notice because of trees falling.

The city’s parks team have proactively removed high-risk trees where possible, and continue to work on this.

“We appreciate the patience of the community while we clean up,” Hutton said.

She urged residents to report any damage they noticed.

Meanwhile, overhead line damage caused power outages in Koreka Hill, Nightcaps, Wreys Bush, Sinclair Road, Te Anau Downs and Upukaroa.

Supplied Wild weather brought down a tree on Chelmsford street, in Invercargill on Monday.

Milford Rd would be closed all day Thursday from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) because of the risk of an avalanche.

Further north, Waka Kotahi closed State Highway 6 from Haast to Makarora because of a slip.

O’Connor said Invercargill received 26ml of rain overnight – 7.8ml of which fell between 7am and 8am Thursday.

The city had already received 100ml of rain this month, against an average September rainfall of 83.6ml.

In Eastern Southland, Gore received 28ml of rain overnight with 7.8ml between 7am and 8am.

Thunderstorms around 3am Thursday morning brought 214 lightning strikes over Northern Southland.

MetService Many Heavy Rain and Strong Wind watches and warnings are currently in place for various areas in the South Island.

“That would have been a bit of a rude wake-up for some people,” O’ Connor said.

The rain had caused the Aparima River to jump 2.05 metres above normal and it was rising 377mm/hour.

The Hamilton Burn was 1.87 metres above normal and rising 521mm/hour, while the Waiau River was 3.22 metres above normal and rising 191mm/hour.

O’Connor said the weather was expected to change later on Thursday, with a cold front moving in bringing the risk of icy roads.

“The weather will settle down in Southland over the next day or so, but there’s still a bit to go today,” she said.