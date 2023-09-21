Sandbags being filled as surface flooding affects Gore and Mataura

Firefighters pump water from Ardwick St in Gore as heavy rain falls in Southland on Thursday. The Gore District Council is supplying sandbags to residents and businesses as the town's stormwater drains fail to cope with the water.

Sandbags are being delivered to homes in Gore and Mataura because of surface flooding.

The Gore District Council said on Thursday the heavy rainfall is causing widespread stormwater and wastewater network issues in Gore and Mataura.

Contractors are filling sandbags and delivering them to affected households.

Council general manager communications/customer support Sonia Gerken said about 40mm of rain had already fallen in Gore and another 40mm was expected.

MetService Many Heavy Rain and Strong Wind watches and warnings are currently in place for various areas in the South Island.

“We are being overwhelmed with calls for sandbags and our teams are working as fast as they can to get bags filled and delivered. We appreciate the urgency in some instances, and are doing our best to respond’’.

Anyone needing sandbags could contact the council, she said.

The council has closed Terry Rd between Charlton Rd and McKinnels Hill, Ardwick St between Devon and Preston streets and Lyne St near Farmlands.

It has issued a warning for flooding on Otama Valley Rd.

The council was asking people to avoid flooded streets.

”While it might seem fun driving through floodwaters, the wave cars create can push water onto people's properties and into their homes.’’

The council would be keeping a close eye on the Mataura River which ran through both towns, she said.

The river was not listed on Environment Southland’s flood warning on Thursday morning.

Gore’s stormwater networks were overwhelmed in December and businesses, including shops in the main street, were flooded.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The heavy rainfall is causing widespread stormwater and wastewater network issues in Gore and Mataura.

Gore district mayor Ben Bell said because the town’s storm water and wastewater pipes were combined, the system could not handle higher volumes of water.

“The systems get overloaded which, with climate change, will happen more often,’’ he said.

He said it would take about 20 years for all of the town’s systems to be separated.

Bell wasn’t out filling sandbags – ‘’I've been given a directive to keep out of the way and just let the staff get on with it, so I’ll field calls and that sort of thing,’’ he said.

Thursday’s rain comes a day after new records were set for September temperatures on Stewart Island and Balclutha.

The Gore races, which were planned for Friday have been postponed to Sunday because heavy rain was forecast throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.