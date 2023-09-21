State of emergency declared in the Gore district due to 'significant' surface flooding

A state of emergency has been declared for the Gore District on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall since early this morning is causing significant surface flooding throughout the district. In an update at 4:15pm the Gore District Council said 89mm of rain had fallen so far.

The council said in Gore and Mataura the stormwater/wastewater network has been overwhelmed, causing surface flooding and water to threaten homes.

No-one has had to be evacuated at this stage, but if anyone felt unsafe they could head to community emergency hubs at the Croydon Lodge and at the Mataura Community Centre.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Firefighters pump water from Ardwick St in Gore as heavy rain falls in Southland on Thursday. The Gore District Council is supplying sandbags to residents and businesses as the town's stormwater drains fail to cope with the water.

The council had called for volunteers to help with filling sandbags.

“Our team can not keep up with the huge number of requests we are getting for sandbags in Gore and Mataura. If anyone is willing and able to help us out, please head to our yard on Miro Street.

“The yard is also now open for those to come and pick up sandbags from our yard,’’ a council spokesperson said.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel.

Council staff were working overtime to protect property either with sand bags or pumping water.

“However, this is a time-consuming process so we ask people to be patient and kind.”

Supplied/Stuff Gore District Council contractors fill sandbags as heavy rain falls in the Gore district, where a state of emergency has been declared.

He advised people to monitor their radios and council’s Facebook page, website and Antenno for updates.

The council has been told consistent rain is expected to continue to at least 5pm, Bell said.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Simon Mapp said floodwaters could make travel particularly hazardous.

“We would encourage people to stay home and off the roads as surface flooding is impacting both town and rural roads.

“Please also don’t walk through floodwaters as there could be debris and uneven surfaces that can’t be seen, and the water may be contaminated.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Floods on Frank St, Gore, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Sandbags are being delivered to homes and businesses in Gore and Mataura, council general manager communications and customer support Sonia Gerken said.

“We are being overwhelmed with calls for sandbags and our teams are working as fast as they can to get bags filled and delivered. We appreciate the urgency in some instances, and are doing our best to respond.’’

Anyone needing sandbags could contact the council, she said.

The council has closed Terry Rd between Charlton Rd and McKinnels Hill, Ardwick St between Devon and Preston streets and Lyne St near Farmlands.

It has issued a warning for flooding on Otama Valley Rd.

The council was asking people to avoid flooded streets.

”While it might seem fun driving through floodwaters, the wave cars create can push water onto people's properties and into their homes.’’

The council would be keeping a close eye on the Mataura River which ran through both towns, she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Flooding has closed Kakapo Street in Gore where a state of emergency has been declared.

Data from Environment Southland showed the headwaters of the Mataura River were rising on Thursday afternoon and it was listed as being 1.99 metres above normal and rising 387 mm/hour at Fairlight.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was notified of the flooding by the National Emergency Management Agency while speaking at Napier this afternoon.

”I just encourage people in that region to follow the guidance, keep an eye on the weather report and follow the guidance of the local emergency responders,’’ he said.

Gore’s stormwater networks were overwhelmed in December and businesses, including shops in the main street, were flooded.

Bell said because the town’s storm water and wastewater pipes were combined, the system could not handle higher volumes of water.

“The systems get overloaded which, with climate change, will happen more often,’’ he said.

He said it would take about 20 years for all of the town’s systems to be separated.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Flooding on Frank St.

Bell wasn’t out filling sandbags – ‘’I've been given a directive to keep out of the way and just let the staff get on with it, so I’ll field calls and that sort of thing,’’ he said.

Thursday’s rain comes a day after new records were set for September temperatures on Stewart Island and Balclutha.

The Gore races, which were planned for Friday have been postponed to Sunday because heavy rain was forecast throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.

The council’s Multipsorts Complex is also closed because of flooding, and it is understood St Peter’s College also closed for the day because of flooding.