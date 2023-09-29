Snow and gales coming for Southland

Forecast snow means the road to Milford Sound will close at 4.30pm on Friday. (File photo)

Just when you thought it was time to get out your shorts and crank up the barbecue – snow is forecast for Southland this weekend.

MetService’s Southland regional forecast says today is expected to be cloudy, with rain at times and snow falling above 500 metres this evening.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapeo Makgabutlane said snow showers could fall as low as 200m tomorrow morning in Southland and Clutha.

”The showers that will be moving through could bring snow. Saturday and the next few days is a bit of a roller coaster with the weather,’’ she said.

”The good news is that it should clear fairly quickly into Sunday but the strong winds will continue into next week as well.’’

Another weak front would bring rain on Monday, she said.

”On Tuesday a ridge of high pressure will bring more settled weather for most of the country.’’

A road snowfall warning was in place for Milford Rd, where snow was forecast to lower to 700m late this afternoon, and 3cm to 5cm of snow could accumulate near the tunnel until late evening.

Metservice said further snow showers were possible Saturday afternoon, and the warning could be extended this evening.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road would close at 4.30pm today from the Hollyford Rd junction and would reopen at about 10am tomorrow.

A warning was also in place for the Crown Range Rd, where snow showers were forecast to affect the road this evening and tonight, where 1cm to 3cm of snow could settle above 500m.