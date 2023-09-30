Motorist narrowly escapes landslide's path amid stormy weather in Wellington

A landslide came down on Khandallah resident Basharat Habib’s car as he drove to work amid stormy conditions on Saturday morning.

A Wellington man narrowly missed getting covered by a landslide after he stopped to inspect a rock in the middle of the road.

Khandallah resident Basharat Habib was driving to work down Onslow Rd about 5.45am on Saturday when he came across the rock.

As Habib came to a stop, a landslide came down on the front of his car.

“I couldn’t move,” he said, adding that he dashed out of the car when he saw he was in the landslide’s path.

MP for Ōhāriu Greg O’Connor came across the scene while on his way to pick up a newspaper.

“I brought him in for a cup of tea. He was pretty shaken up.”

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post The landslide on Onslow Road, Khandallah, Wellington.

Habib was “incredibly lucky” not to have the landslide fall on him, O’Connor said, adding that he was more worried about being late for work.

His car was towed out by Wellington City Council workers a short time later.

With only some very minor superficial damage to the front left of his car, Habib was back on his way to work after the stay at O’Connor’s.

“He was a very nice person,” Habib said, adding that he was grateful for the tea and biscuit.

A council spokesperson said Onslow Rd was likely to be closed for the rest of the weekend, as large machinery was needed to remove the slip.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post There was no way around the landslide on Onslow Road.

Motorists could detour the area via Homebush Rd and Benares St.

There were quite a few small slips around Wellington due to the bad weather overnight, the spokesperson said.

“People should be pretty careful driving around the twisty streets of Wellington as slips could still come down today or tonight.”