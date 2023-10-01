Country in for 'last hurrah' of intense showers and wind

It’s the storm before the calm this week for the country as strong gales and intense showers make their way up Aotearoa.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said this is the “last hurrah” from those intense showery westerlies before the weather calms down.

An active fast moving trough (frontal system) will bring strong winds to Southland and Central Otago on Monday before reaching the lower North Island.

A strong wind watch is in place for the Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings and an orange wind warning has been issued for the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and the Tararua District from 9am to 6pm on Monday. These west to northwest gales are expected to rise to severe gales of 120kph in exposed places.

The South Island looks to be blasted with warnings and watches, starting with an orange strong wind warning from 3am on Monday until 9pm in the Canterbury High Country and the Marlborough ranges.

MetService is anticipating severe northwest gusts of up to 120kph and “damaging gusts of 140 kph during the afternoon and evening”.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Buller area from 8am to 4pm on Monday and an orange heavy rain warning is expected from 3am to 6pm in Westland on Monday. There are expectations of 90 – 110mm of rain along with possible thunderstorms.

Fiordland, Southland including Stewart Island, and Clutha are in for strong winds with an orange warning from 9am to 6pm on Monday.

The northwest winds are expected to rise to gale force before they change to southwesterlies early Monday afternoon, bringing severe gusts of 120kph in Southland and 130 kph in Clutha.

Stuff Wind and rain warnings are in place for the majority of the South Island on Monday.

Wotherspoon said the majority of the rain will be hitting the west coast of the South Island.

On Monday Auckland will have fresh westerlies picking up in the morning before rain in the afternoon. The expected high is 19C and Monday’s overnight low will be 11C.

The capital city will be living up to its namesake with “really quite strong” winds of 120kph and rain in the late morning and into the afternoon as the trough moves through.

Wellingtonians will feel a drop in temperature with a high of 16C and an overnight low of 6C from the “classic cold front”.

Christchurch is in for strong winds but will have a high of 22C on Monday. “It’ll be quite a warm day before the cold southerly drop of 4C on Monday night and showers pass through,” Wotherspoon said.

Further south the mighty Dunedin will reach a high of 21C but they won’t miss out on the strong and gusty northwesterlies. In the afternoon the winds are expected to change to southwest gales and the temperature will drop to 5C overnight.

Snow will still be falling in Central Otago with a road snowfall warning in place for the Lindis Pass (SH8) from 2pm to 7pm and the Crown Range Road from 1pm to 6pm on Monday.

Wotherspoon said the “wind event” could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. “It could also make driving hazardous so people need to be careful on the roads.”

“The front moves out overnight Monday into Tuesday. Most of the country will be under a ridge of high pressure with just some rain passing Fiordland and lower southland on Wednesday and the weather should calm down,” Wotherspoon said.