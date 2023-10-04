Why was the wind blasting the South Island so bad?

After the windy start to the week the weather for the next few days is looking much more settled, thanks to an area of high pressure moving across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Gale force winds smashed their way up the South Island on Monday wreaking havoc on homes, roads, flights and causing power outages.

MetService recorded fast and furious winds reaching 170kph in Mid Dome near Lumsden, 124kph at Mt Cook Airport and 100kph in Gore on Monday. The gusts were strong enough to blow over a campervan across SH80 near Lake Tekapō.

Air New Zealand cancelled 80 flights on Monday and had to redirect and delay travellers around the country, and firefighters were attending vegetation fires at Levels Timaru, Washdyke, Waitohi, Pareora and the Mackenzie District.

Shift manager Simon Lyford said firefighters were worried the blaze at Levels Timaru could have spread rapidly as severe winds battered the region.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the South Island “copped” the front of the trough as it made its way up the country.

The winds seemed worse in the south because the front pulled to the east when it reached the North Island. Winds of 172kph were recorded at Cape Turnagain on the East Coast.

“There was a deep low with a pressure difference. The front that moved up the country had a strong north-westerly ahead of it, it even reached 200kph in the Canterbury High Country.”

Pyselman explained that there was a lot “less gradient” of wind over the North Island from the trough and the gales that followed.

“Spring is notoriously a windy month, so there have been expectations of big winds,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Residents of this house in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond were evacuatedon Monday night, after a tree came down on their roof. No one was injured.

Thankfully the weather fined up since the front swept over the country, although frosts could be felt on Wednesday morning.

Aucklanders woke up to a cooler morning than they’re used to as temperatures dropped to an expected 3C and 4C on Tuesday night. Pyselman said it would feel “chilly”. It was forecast to be a fine day with a high of 17C and a low of 10C on Wednesday night.

Wellington would definitely have felt the frost on Wednesday morning with the city dropping to low single digits, and Upper Hutt valley dipping as low as -2C overnight. The capital would warm up in the day to 16C though.

In the South Island, Cantabrians were in for a treat with a high of 21C and a low of 8C on Wednesday night.

Supplied/Supplied A toppled tree completely crushed a parked car at Larnach Castle in Dunedin.

“The hotspot is Ashburton on Wednesday with a high of 24C,” Pyselman said.

For the majority of the country, the Wednesday weather was looking “fine” except for Fiordland which was expected to get some rain.

“Thursday is pretty settled as the ridge of high pressure hangs in before the deep low heads towards the South Island on Friday.”

Twelve homes in South Canterbury remained without power overnight on Tuesday, but could expect it to be restored early in the morning on Wednesday, Alpine Power said in a statement.

“The network experienced widespread outages [on Monday] due to exceptionally strong winds,” a spokesperson said.

“Out of a total of ,467 customers affected by power loss, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to safely restore power to 4455 customers.”

“Rest assured our team will commence work at first light in the morning, to restore power promptly and safely.”

Looking to the weekend, the front that is expected to hit the west side of the South Island will make its way up to the North Island behind a cold south to south-west flow.