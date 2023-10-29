Thousands without power, trees down, as bad weather hits North Island

A large, deep, complex low pressure system is moving slowly toward northern New Zealand.

Thousands have been left without power as bad weather hits the top of the North Island late on Sunday.

Significant heavy rain and severe gales, with gusts to 130kph, have hit the country following weather warnings from MetService earlier in the day.

There were about 15 outages, reported by Top Energy and Northpower, as of just after 8pm.

The biggest of these was in Okiato, in the Far North, which affected 1106 homes.

The potentially damaging rain and wind was being brought towards northern areas by a large, deep complex low pressure system, MetService said.

The system includes the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Lola, which left a path of destruction across parts of Vanuatu.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has issued a warning that the Auckland Harbour Bridge could close on Sunday or Monday due to the severe weather.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists wind gusts could reach up to 90kph from 5pm on Sunday through to 12pm on Monday.

"This would trigger an amber alert with the possibility of reduced speed limits and some lane closures on the bridge.

“Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.”

It said drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should avoid the bridge on Sunday afternoon.

MetService issued multiple warnings and watches for strong winds and heavy rain from Sunday into Monday.

MetService is forecasting easterly gusts of up to 130kph in exposed parts of Northland, with the risk starting on Sunday morning and continuing through to early Monday.

Heavy rain is expected in Northland through Sunday afternoon and overnight, with up to 120mm possible, particularly in eastern areas of the region.

A high of 15C was expected in Northland on Sunday with a low of 12C.

The heaviest rain expected for Coromandel Peninsula will fall from Monday morning through to mid-afternoon, but some rain could be heavy from Sunday evening.

Up to 150mm is expected on the peninsula from Sunday evening through to mid-afternoon Monday, while severe gale easterlies could gust to 120kph in exposed places overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

A high of 15C and low of 12C was also expected on the Peninsula.

Tairāwhiti from Tolaga Bay northwards could get up to 150mm,​ particularly about the ranges from early Monday into the evening.

A high of 16C and a low of 12C expected.

In the Auckland region, the heaviest rain is expected north of Whangaparaoa from Sunday evening​. Easterly gusts could get to 130kph​ in exposed parts of that northern area from Sunday evening.​ Winds are expected to be strong elsewhere in the region​.

It would be a little warmer in Auckland on Sunday with a high of 18C and a low of 12C.

Some heavy rain is also possible for Bay of Plenty north of Tauranga from midnight Monday and through the day.​

Large waves are expected for eastern coasts of the upper North Island.

MetService is forecasting rain to spread throughout the North Island on Monday.

A warm, sunny Sunday is being forecast for Wellington, with occasional rain developing Monday afternoon.

The forecast high on Sunday was 18C with a low of 8C.

Christchurch is expected to start sunny on Sunday, but some cloud is forecast for the afternoon with strengthening northeasterlies. Monday is expected to be fine, but northeasterlies are forecast to be fresh.

The high temperature on Sunday would be 16C, going down to 6C overnight.