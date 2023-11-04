Lightning, heavy rain after severe thunderstorm warning issued for Canterbury

A lightning and thunder storm followed by heavy rain passed over Timaru on Saturday afternoon.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Canterbury, Geraldine, Woodbury and west of Ashburton on Saturday afternoon, while the North Island took a break from weather watches.

From about 2pm thunderstorms started developing over the Canterbury Plains, and were expected to also reach Christchurch and the Canterbury High Country.

The severe warning was in place until 7pm and was expected to bring heavy rain, downpours of 20-35mm an hour and hail bigger than 20mm in diameter.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wortherspoon said the thunderstorms were moving down from Canterbury to Otago, “but these are isolated, so not everyone will see something”.

As of 3pm the thunderstorms had reached Oamaru and Timaru before they cover Christchurch and head east.

“It’s quite exciting weather for the South Island.”

Auckland is not shy of rain, sitting on a high of 21C with isolated showers hanging around. Wotherspoon said this should clear out tomorrow.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A lightning storm passing over Timaru on Saturday afternoon. It was followed by heavy rain.

The capital received heavy showers over Hutt Valley on Saturday morning, and at Wellington Airport the temperature was 19C in the early afternoon.

“There’re north westerlies, it’s windy but not remarkable.”

Wotherspoon said the widespread thunderstorms were quite unusual, “it’s usually on the West Coast, this is quite a change for Christchurch.”

“Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glass-houses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain and hail. Small localised tornadoes are also possible.”

As it calms down by this evening, Otago areas could see snow down to 800m.