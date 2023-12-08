Heavy rain and strong wind to lash NZ this weekend, as Christmas looms

A round up of what is in store this weekend on the weather front.

Heavy rain and strong wind are set to lash both North Island and South Island areas this weekend, potentially setting up a busy time in jam-packed malls in the countdown to Christmas.

On Saturday, the South Island will brace for the brunt of the rain band coming up the country before the North Island has its turn on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the North Island should “make the most of the settled weather” on Saturday and the same for the south on Sunday.

The wind will pick up first before the “quite intense” rain begins in the western parts of the south including Fiordland.

From midnight Friday until Saturday evening, Fiordland has a heavy rain warning with a predicted 160-200mm of rain expected to fall.

Ferris described the 12-hour period of heavy rain as an “intense amount of rain for a short period of time” and is three times the amount that justifies a warning from MetService.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Arthurs Pass and Canterbury lakes and rivers from 9pm Saturday until 9am on Sunday along with a strong wind watch.

Buller and the ranges of Westland just north of Otira are also on a heavy rain watch from 4am until 12pm on Sunday.

Monique Ford/Stuff Heavy rain and wind watches are in place for parts of Aotearoa this weekend.

As the rain band moves up the country this weekend Ferris said it weakens before reaching the North Island.

From 2am until 12pm on Sunday, strong wind watches are in place for the Wairarapa south of Masterton, Wellington, the Marlborough Sounds, Kaikoura ranges and the Kaikoura Coast.

In the capital on Saturday it will be 19C with a strong northwesterly developing in the morning before the temperature drops to 13C overnight.

On Sunday, showers are expected to turn to rain, and the gusts continue with a high of 18C.

The sun will be out to play in Auckland on Saturday with a high of 23C and a low of 12C. On Sunday it will be 22C with possible showers developing in the evening.

Cantabrians are in for a scorcher on Saturday with a high of 26C and strong northeasterly winds picking up in the afternoon, an overnight low of 12C. On Sunday it will be warm although much cooler than the previous day with a high of 19C and early morning showers, these should clear by the afternoon.

Further down in Dunedin with strong wind watches in place there will be a high of 24C before it drops to 10C overnight. On Sunday there may be heavy showers but these clear by mid-morning and there is an expected high of 18C.

Ferris said by the time we get into Monday and the one week till Christmas countdown begins, the weather looks like it will briefly settle before another round of south-west winds pick up around the country.