Severe thunderstorm, tornado risk, but mostly settled weather expected to return over the weekend

Much of the country has a chance of showers, rain and possible thunderstorms for the rest of Friday, with the unsettled conditions forecast to be clear from the south by Saturday morning, then from the north on Sunday.

After that, MetService expects conditions to be settled well into next week, with warmest temperatures in inland areas, and from later in the week also in eastern areas.

MetService has warned of a chance of severe thunderstorms in parts of Hawke’s Bay, including Napier and Hastings, from 6pm on Friday through to midnight.

There was also a risk of thunderstorms in much of the eastern and central North Island at the same time, with a “low risk” of small tornados. Thunderstorms were also possible for much of the North Island on Saturday.

“We have a front making its way up and across the country,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Friday lunchtime.

“By Sunday that front will have moved off, and we’re seeing mostly settled conditions on Sunday, and it looks like the bulk of next week will be on the settled side.”

Stuff This could be a week for the beach.

Auckland was forecast to have possibly heavy showers Friday afternoon, then heavy, possibly thundery showers Saturday afternoon.

A few showers were also possible Sunday, but the MetService forecast was showing a settled outlook from Sunday through to next Friday, with highs in the mid-20s.

Rain was forecast for Wellington Saturday morning, clearing to fine in the afternoon, but it will be cool with strong southeasterlies and a high of just 16C. Sunday was looking good in the capital with sunshine, light winds and a 21C high forecast, and no rain was forecast through the working week.

Light rain was forecast for Christchurch Saturday morning, but that was it for the next week. Temperatures were forecast to pick up on Thursday to a high of 30C.

A ridge of high pressure was expected to move onto the country on Sunday, and that was expected to keep things fairly settled, Makgabutlane said.

Long hours of daylight with plenty of sunlight could lead to warm temperatures in inland areas.

The forecast shows a warm week on the way for Central Otago

MetService was forecasting Wānaka to reach 29C on Sunday, and to have highs between 26C and 30C through the next week.

Alexandra was forecast to reach 29C on Monday and Wednesday, and 30C from next Thursday through to Saturday.

In the North Island, Taumarunui had forecast highs ranging from 26C to 28C through next week.

“Mid-week we have the next front that looks like it makes landfall in the South Island. Ahead of that we’re expecting northwesterlies to start picking up,” Makgabutlane said.

“That’s where we would start to see temperatures in the east starting to increase, due to the more westerly flow. On the west side we would expect to see a little bit of rain with that front.”

Christchurch was forecast to get to 30C on Thursday and 29C on Friday, while the outlook showed Napier getting to 28C next Friday.