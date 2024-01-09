NZ clocks the hottest day this summer, scorching temps could reach over 35C later this week

Despite years of research into the impacts of sun exposure, New Zealand and Australia still see the highest mortality rates of melanoma in the world.

Parts of the country are likely to sizzle past 35C this week, Niwa says.

“This is just the beginning of an extended period where heat will certainly take centre stage,” Niwa principal scientist forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said on Tuesday.

“We could see some really hot temperatures on Saturday and Sunday across eastern parts of both islands.

“This is a hot spell for sure. Our air is coming from the west and northwest from a warm place... our airflow is coming off the Australian interior,” Brandolino said.

He expected the warmest temperature in the next week to be sometime from Thursday to Sunday, and he expected it would top the 34.6C at Hanmer Forest on Monday.

It was most likely to be in the eastern South Island, but he wouldn’t rule out the eastern North Island as a contender.

Stuff Warm sunshine is expected for much of the country during the week, with temperatures forecast to top 30C in some places (file pic).

Interior parts of Hawke’s Bay were somewhere to “watch for some really extreme temperatures” later this week.

“It will be hot today, slightly cooler tomorrow. As we go into Thursday and Friday, boy it’s going to really crank up the heat,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see how high we get, certainly temperatures exceeding 35C are a distinct possibility,” Brandolino said.

Models were showing Auckland could get to 27C or even 28C on Friday, Brandolino said.

It would also be warm in Waikato, and interior parts of the region “may flirt with 30C” on Friday and Saturday. There was even a low chance interior parts of Northland could get to 30C.

He expected temperatures could get to 30C or higher in parts of the South Island on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it was possible the warmest temperatures would be in inland Manawatu, on the interior western side of the North Island, possibly getting to 30C.

To get “next level heat” some wind was needed, and generally that was from the west and northwest. That wind was warm to start with, and picked up heat as it crossed mountains or high ranges into the eastern South Island and Hawke’s Bay.

SUPPLIED Hastings is forecast to reach 30C on Tuesday (file pic)

Eastern areas of the South Island, including north Otago, could approach or exceed 30C on Thursday.

“Thursday looks to be a hot day in the Christchurch area. I would say low 30s.” It would probably turn slightly cooler on Friday.

“I would say near or above 30C is the indication for this weekend for Christchurch,” and the warmest areas of Canterbury could be outside of the city.

The hot spell was going to persist into the weekend, but it looked like temperatures would turn sharply cooler in the South Island on Sunday night into Monday, Brandolino said.

“That change from hot to cool ... will be accompanied by a period of heavy rain and thunderstorms that will probably move north with the southerly change.”

It looked like it would turn briefly cooler over the lower North Island next Tuesday, and temperatures would ease in the upper North Island.

“We have to watch later next week for the beginning of a period where the odds of rain are elevated, including the threat of heavy rain because the air will be coming from the tropics and subtropics.”

Further hot spells were possible after the current run of high temperatures eased, Brandolino said. “We have more summer ahead of us than behind us.”

The El Niño climate pattern now affecting the weather had so far been atypical, but may start to behave in a more typical way in February and March.

If that were to happen there could be more westerly winds, they could be stronger, and more hot weather was distinctly possible.